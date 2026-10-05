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Controversial Remark Case: Honey Singh Fails To Appear Before Maharashtra Cyber Cell, Requests More Time

Yo Yo Honey Singh has sought more time from Maharashtra Cyber to appear before the investigating officer.

Controversial Remark Case: Honey Singh Fails To Appear Before Maharashtra Cyber Cell, Requests More Time
File photo of Rapper and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 5, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Mumbai: Rapper and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh was summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell for questioning on Monday. However, the rapper failed to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber.

As per the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, the rapper was asked to appear in person before the investigating officer through a notice and record his statement. However, the rapper has sought more time from Maharashtra Cyber to appear before the investigating officer.

The issue stems from a controversial remark by the rapper at one of his concerts in Delhi. Honey Singh had allegedly made indecent remarks during a concert. After this, a person filed a complaint against Honey Singh with Maharashtra Cyber.

Based on this complaint, Maharashtra Cyber is investigating the case, and Honey Singh was summoned for questioning in this regard.

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TAGGED:

CONTROVERSIAL REMARK CASE
MAHARASHTRA CYBER CELL
HONEY SINGH SUMMON
RAPPER HONEY SINGH CONCERT
YO YO HONEY SINGH

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