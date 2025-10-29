Controversial Comment On Startups Was a 'Wake-up Call' For India’s Deep Tech Sector: Piyush Goyal
The Union Minister said his earlier criticism of Indian startups sparked a national “wake-up call” to focus on deep tech innovation over consumer apps.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 6:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal stated his previous criticism of Indian startups, which were mainly focused on food delivery and betting applications rather than deep tech innovations, was a necessary 'wake-up call' for the country’s tech ecosystem.
Speaking at TiEcon Delhi-NCR 2025, Goyal recalled his controversial remarks at tiny Startup Mahakumbh in April this year, where he compared Indian startups with other countries advancing in deep tech innovations like machine learning, robotics, and quantum computing. His comments generated much conversation on the subject within the entrepreneurial community, and many entrepreneurs said he was unreasonable and not particularly respectful towards Indian startups.
“For a few hours it looked like there was a lot of action and attack on me,” said Goyal in his keynote presentation entitled “India’s Deeptech Moment: From Digital Leadership to Technological Sovereignty.” “It was clear people like Mohandas Pai really felt I shouldn't have said it, maybe the Zepto guy was more reasonable with his messaging. Ultimately, I noted that it really created a wake-up call for all of us to contemplate it as a topic and do something," he added.
The minister said he later met several young entrepreneurs who agreed with his view that Indian startups must shift their focus from convenience-based digital products to core technology and innovation-driven ventures. “Many youngsters came up to me and said they understood what I meant, that India must aim higher,” he noted.
Goyal also commended TiEcon Delhi-NCR for its efforts in inspiring young innovators to engage with deep technologies. “This will be truly a forerunner to India’s deep tech asset,” he said, acknowledging the conference’s role in nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs.
Reflecting on India’s digital transformation since 2014, Goyal highlighted how far the country has come under the Modi government. “In the last 11 and a half years, India’s journey has been remarkable. We have moved from being a digital follower to a digital leader. India today has one billion internet users, compared to 250 million a decade ago. We have become the world’s third-largest economy, surpassing Germany,” he said.
Outlining his vision for the next phase of India’s technological growth, Goyal said deep tech encompasses a broad range of emerging technologies, not limited to artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, or machine learning (ML). “Whether it’s our foray into defence and space technology, the semiconductor mission, or our effort to inculcate the spirit of inquisitiveness and innovation, these are all part of the deep tech ecosystem,” he said.
The union minister added that the government is actively supporting these initiatives alongside private players and investors. “Well-meaning individuals and organisations are investing, not just financially, but also through their time and effort, to build a stronger foundation for India’s deep tech future,” he concluded.
