Controversial Comment On Startups Was a 'Wake-up Call' For India’s Deep Tech Sector: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal stated his previous criticism of Indian startups, which were mainly focused on food delivery and betting applications rather than deep tech innovations, was a necessary 'wake-up call' for the country’s tech ecosystem.

Speaking at TiEcon Delhi-NCR 2025, Goyal recalled his controversial remarks at tiny Startup Mahakumbh in April this year, where he compared Indian startups with other countries advancing in deep tech innovations like machine learning, robotics, and quantum computing. His comments generated much conversation on the subject within the entrepreneurial community, and many entrepreneurs said he was unreasonable and not particularly respectful towards Indian startups.



“For a few hours it looked like there was a lot of action and attack on me,” said Goyal in his keynote presentation entitled “India’s Deeptech Moment: From Digital Leadership to Technological Sovereignty.” “It was clear people like Mohandas Pai really felt I shouldn't have said it, maybe the Zepto guy was more reasonable with his messaging. Ultimately, I noted that it really created a wake-up call for all of us to contemplate it as a topic and do something," he added.

The minister said he later met several young entrepreneurs who agreed with his view that Indian startups must shift their focus from convenience-based digital products to core technology and innovation-driven ventures. “Many youngsters came up to me and said they understood what I meant, that India must aim higher,” he noted.