Tejashwi Promises Permanent Govt Jobs For All Contractual Employees 'If INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar Polls'

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar's former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav announced on Wednesday that all contractual workers employed with the Bihar government, and all community mobilisers working with the self-help groups (SHGs) under the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project, would be made permanent if the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) comes to power in the state Assembly elections.

He also promised interest-free loans to Jeevika Didis or SHG members for two years, life insurance of up to Rs five lakh for each of them, and waiving off the interest on loans taken previously. The SHG workers would be given an allowance of Rs 2000 per month if used for any work pertaining to the government.

What Tejashwi himself touted as "historic" announcements, came in the run-up to the two-phase Bihar Assembly elections scheduled on November 6 and 11. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) intends to counter Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has recently showered wide-ranging sops for almost every section of the society.

"All contractual employees working with the Bihar government will be made permanent. At present there are around 1.5-2 lakh such contractual workers. The entire work of the state government depends on them, but they have no job security," Tejashwi said at a hurriedly called media interaction.

"We will free the contractual employees from the social, mental and economic stress they face. The corrupt bureaucrats did not make them permanent in the greed for commission taken from the hiring agencies," Tejashwi added.

The RJD leader alleged that the contract workers faced immense exploitation. They were provided by outsourcing companies, their jobs were terminated without even telling them about the reasons, and 18 percent GST (Goods and Services Tax) was deducted from their salaries every month, he said.

Speaking about the 'community mobilisers' working under the Jeevika project, he pointed out that their numbers across the state was around 1.5-2 lakh.

"We have decided to make them permanent by offering them government jobs. They would be given a salary of Rs 30,000 per month. They had been demanding this for a long time. In fact, Jeevika Didis complained to us about their condition and submitted memorandums wherever we went during our yatra (tour) of the state," Tejashwi said.

He added that the honorarium would be given to cluster level faciliators, block organisation leaders and others.