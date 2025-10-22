Tejashwi Promises Permanent Govt Jobs For All Contractual Employees 'If INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar Polls'
Yadav said that interests on loans which 'Jeevika Didis' have taken will be waived if the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 22, 2025 at 12:12 PM IST|
Updated : October 22, 2025 at 1:20 PM IST
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar's former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav announced on Wednesday that all contractual workers employed with the Bihar government, and all community mobilisers working with the self-help groups (SHGs) under the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project, would be made permanent if the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) comes to power in the state Assembly elections.
He also promised interest-free loans to Jeevika Didis or SHG members for two years, life insurance of up to Rs five lakh for each of them, and waiving off the interest on loans taken previously. The SHG workers would be given an allowance of Rs 2000 per month if used for any work pertaining to the government.
What Tejashwi himself touted as "historic" announcements, came in the run-up to the two-phase Bihar Assembly elections scheduled on November 6 and 11. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) intends to counter Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has recently showered wide-ranging sops for almost every section of the society.
"All contractual employees working with the Bihar government will be made permanent. At present there are around 1.5-2 lakh such contractual workers. The entire work of the state government depends on them, but they have no job security," Tejashwi said at a hurriedly called media interaction.
"We will free the contractual employees from the social, mental and economic stress they face. The corrupt bureaucrats did not make them permanent in the greed for commission taken from the hiring agencies," Tejashwi added.
The RJD leader alleged that the contract workers faced immense exploitation. They were provided by outsourcing companies, their jobs were terminated without even telling them about the reasons, and 18 percent GST (Goods and Services Tax) was deducted from their salaries every month, he said.
Speaking about the 'community mobilisers' working under the Jeevika project, he pointed out that their numbers across the state was around 1.5-2 lakh.
"We have decided to make them permanent by offering them government jobs. They would be given a salary of Rs 30,000 per month. They had been demanding this for a long time. In fact, Jeevika Didis complained to us about their condition and submitted memorandums wherever we went during our yatra (tour) of the state," Tejashwi said.
He added that the honorarium would be given to cluster level faciliators, block organisation leaders and others.
The RJD leader asserted that if the Mahagathbandhan comes to power, it would also implement the 'Mai-Bahin Yojana' in which women beneficiaries would be provided Rs 2,500 per month. Similarly, 'Beti Yojana' will ensure the welfare of the girl child from birth to employment, and 'Maa Yojana' will look after housing, foodgrains and income needs of the people, he added.
Jeevika is considered a pet project and one of the flagship schemes of CM Nitish Kumar. Aided by the World Bank, it helped turn the rural women into small entrepreneurs with the help of loans provided by banks. Not only this, its success encouraged the central government to emulate it across the country.
Currently, Bihar has over 10.6 lakh Jeevika SHGs, comprising around 1.4 crore women members. These SHGs are often involved in implementing various government welfare schemes, and are considered one massive support base for Nitish in polls, giving him an edge over political rivals.
Earlier this month, Tejashwi had announced that if the alliance came to power, his government would provide one government job to every family in the state, which did not have any government employee. "We will bring an Act within 20 days of coming to power and fulfill it in 20 months," Tejashwi iterated.
The RJD leader also took the opportunity to attack Nitish and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar and at the Centre. He especially targeted the chief minister’s recent sop under which women from every family in the state have been given Rs 10,000 to start some gainful employment, with the promise of further help of up to Rs 2 lakh.
"They (Nitish and NDA) have given a bribe to the women. It is no help, but just a loan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has clarified this by calling it 'seed money'. The people of Bihar are suffering from the double engine government (same political dispensation in the state and at the Centre), which has given them poverty, inflation, migration, and unemployment," he added.
Tejashwi pointed out that his initiatives led to government employee status to contractual teachers earlier when he was the deputy Chief Minister during the 17-month-long Mahagathbandhan government from August 2022 to January 2024.
"I will keep my promise. It is my vow," he said.
The RJD leader added that the Mahagathbandhan will hold a joint press conference on Thursday in view of the upcoming Assembly election.
Also Read: