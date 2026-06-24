ETV Bharat / bharat

Recurring Tragedy: Fifth Elephant Electrocuted In Coimbatore Within A Year

The carcass of a tusker found near a transformer on a private land adjoining the forest, prompting officials to suspect electrocution ( ETV Bharat )

Coimbatore: A male elephant was found dead in the Periya Thadagam area of Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, with preliminary investigations indicating electrocution as the cause.

The incident marks the fifth elephant death due to electrocution in the district within the past year, raising fresh concerns among wildlife conservationists.

The forest range areas of Mangarai, Anaikatti and Periya Thadagam, situated along the foothills of the Western Ghats, share a border with Kerala's forests and serve as an important elephant corridor. With the onset of the Southwest Monsoon in Kerala, elephants have been migrating into Tamil Nadu's forest areas, and officials estimate that more than 50 elephants are currently present in the areas.

Forest Department personnel conducting routine patrols in Periya Thadagam on Tuesday (June 23) discovered the carcass of a tusker on private land adjoining the forest. The animal was found near a transformer, prompting officials to suspect electrocution.