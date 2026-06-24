Recurring Tragedy: Fifth Elephant Electrocuted In Coimbatore Within A Year
Preliminary findings suggest the tusker, estimated to be between 15 and 20 years old, died after coming into contact with an electrical source.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST
Coimbatore: A male elephant was found dead in the Periya Thadagam area of Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, with preliminary investigations indicating electrocution as the cause.
The incident marks the fifth elephant death due to electrocution in the district within the past year, raising fresh concerns among wildlife conservationists.
The forest range areas of Mangarai, Anaikatti and Periya Thadagam, situated along the foothills of the Western Ghats, share a border with Kerala's forests and serve as an important elephant corridor. With the onset of the Southwest Monsoon in Kerala, elephants have been migrating into Tamil Nadu's forest areas, and officials estimate that more than 50 elephants are currently present in the areas.
Forest Department personnel conducting routine patrols in Periya Thadagam on Tuesday (June 23) discovered the carcass of a tusker on private land adjoining the forest. The animal was found near a transformer, prompting officials to suspect electrocution.
Senior forest officials, including Anamalai Tiger Reserve field director Venkatesh, Coimbatore District Forest Officer Venkatesh Prabhu and Forest Range Officer Arunkumar, inspected the site. Preliminary findings suggest the elephant, estimated to be between 15 and 20 years old, died after coming into contact with an electrical source.
The carcass has been sent for post-mortem examination, and officials said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the veterinary report is received.
Environmentalists expressed concern over the recurring deaths of elephants in the district. They pointed out that a male elephant had died under similar circumstances in the Karadimadai area of the Madukkarai forest range earlier this year in the month of March after reportedly pulling a live wire connected to a transformer.
Conservationists have urged authorities to strengthen safeguards around transformers, power lines and other electrical infrastructure located near elephant habitats and movement corridors. They also called for detailed investigations into every elephant death to identify preventive measures and reduce human-wildlife conflict in the forest range.
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