ETV Bharat / bharat

Continue Counter Terror Operations Targeting Terrorist Infrastructure And Terror Financing In A Mission Mode: Amit Shah

Shah assured that all the resources would be made available in this endeavour. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked all the security agencies to continue Counter Terror (CT) operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and terror financing in a mission mode in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah chaired a security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir with top officials of central paramilitary forces and other agencies in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

Appreciating the efforts of the security agencies for strengthening the security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, Shah stated that Counter Terror (CT) Operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and terror financing in a mission mode should be continued.