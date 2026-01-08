ETV Bharat / bharat

Continue Counter Terror Operations Targeting Terrorist Infrastructure And Terror Financing In A Mission Mode: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting over the security scenario of J&K in Delhi.

Amit Shah
Shah assured that all the resources would be made available in this endeavour. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 8, 2026 at 10:29 PM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked all the security agencies to continue Counter Terror (CT) operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and terror financing in a mission mode in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah chaired a security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir with top officials of central paramilitary forces and other agencies in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

Appreciating the efforts of the security agencies for strengthening the security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, Shah stated that Counter Terror (CT) Operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and terror financing in a mission mode should be continued.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is committed to establishing lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir and completely eliminating terrorism. Due to sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi Government, the terror eco-system in Jammu and Kashmir has been crippled," he said.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director (IB), Chief Secretary & Director General Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Heads of CAPFs and other Senior Officers were present in the meeting.

Shah directed all security agencies to remain alert and continue to work in synergy to ensure that the gains achieved after the abrogation of Article 370 are sustained and we achieve the goal of ‘terror-free J&K’ at the earliest.

