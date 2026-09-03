Contempt Of Court Case: Supreme Court Suspends Six-month Sentence Imposed On YouTuber
The bench decided to issue notice on the plea and ordered Gulshan Pahuja's release from custody.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 3, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST|
Updated : September 3, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the six‑month jail term handed to a YouTuber, who was held guilty of contempt of court for publishing videos that "personally attacked" judicial officers and undermined the dignity of the judiciary.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu. The bench agreed to hear the petition filed by Gulshan Pahuja, who challenged the Delhi High Court's orders that convicted and sentenced him for criminal contempt of court.
The bench decided to issue notice on the plea and ordered Pahuja's release from custody. Pahuja filed the plea in the apex court through advocate Jugul Kishor Gupta.
The Delhi High Court held him guilty of contempt of court in April this year. The HC said that Pahuja's content on his channel ‘Fight 4 Judicial Reforms’ was not protected as “free speech” under the Constitution.
"He has personally attacked three judicial officers and even imputed that in case a litigant’s case is listed before them; such litigant should not expect justice. What is the foundation of such over-sweeping remarks against the judicial officers?," the high court had said.
The HC said that no judicial officer is expected to be 100 per cent correct all the time, and a litigant, therefore, has the option to approach the higher court on appeal. In May, the High Court imposed a sentence of six months of simple imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.
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