ETV Bharat / bharat

Contempt Of Court Case: Supreme Court Suspends Six-month Sentence Imposed On YouTuber

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the six‑month jail term handed to a YouTuber, who was held guilty of contempt of court for publishing videos that "personally attacked" judicial officers and undermined the dignity of the judiciary.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu. The bench agreed to hear the petition filed by Gulshan Pahuja, who challenged the Delhi High Court's orders that convicted and sentenced him for criminal contempt of court.

The bench decided to issue notice on the plea and ordered Pahuja's release from custody. Pahuja filed the plea in the apex court through advocate Jugul Kishor Gupta.