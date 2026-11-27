ETV Bharat / bharat

Contamination In River Ecosystem: SC Pulls Up Rajasthan Govt, Warns Of Drastic Action

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on the Rajasthan government for its "lethargy" in a matter concerning contamination in the Jojari-Bandi-Luni river ecosystem, and warned of drastic action to wake up the authorities from "slumber".

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed that if the state authorities did not act in the matter, then the apex court could initiate suo motu contempt action against them.

"You better advise the government and let them come out at the ground level and work rather than facing the wrath of this court," the bench told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, who was appearing for the Rajasthan government.

"They (authorities) don't want to do anything at all. We will surely have to take some drastic action to wake them up from slumber. We will not let this thing slide due to red-tapism or bureaucratic hurdles. We will take them to task if they do not wake up and act," the bench observed.

The top court was hearing a suo motu case concerning contamination in the Jojari river. The bench had also flagged the issue of pollution in the Bandi and Luni rivers.

The Jojari River passes through Jodhpur, the Bandi River flows through Pali, and the Luni River runs through Balotra. The Bandi and Jojari rivers merge with the Luni river near Balotra city. During the hearing on Friday, senior advocate Balbir Singh, who is assisting the bench as an amicus curiae in the matter, referred to the October 26 order passed by the top court in the case.

He referred to the apex court's direction restraining the state from granting any further permission for the establishment of new industrial units along or in the vicinity of the riverine ecosystem until the high flood line and buffer zones were scientifically determined.

When he referred to the state's response, the bench observed, "It's absolutely lethargic."

The amicus said that according to the court's October 26 direction, the state government has constituted a special investigation team to undertake a comprehensive probe into the organised illegal 'bajri' mining activities affecting Luni, Jojari and Bandi rivers and their tributaries.