Consumers May Have To Wait Longer For Sugar Prices To Ease: Crisil Intelligence Director
"India's sugar recovery rate remains well below Brazil's 12-14%, because Brazil uses more resilient cane varieties and has greater mechanisation," Pushan Sharma tells Saurabh Shukla.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s sugar market is likely to remain under pressure, as lower cane yields, weaker sugar recovery and recurring pest attacks continue to constrain production, even though, as data suggests, ethanol diversion has played a relatively smaller role in the current tightness. Sugarcane yields have fallen from about 82 tonnes per hectare in SS (Sugar Season, which lasts from October of one year to September of the next) 2022, to 71 tonnes in SS2026, while recovery rates have slipped from 10 per cent to 9.3 per cent.
In an exclusive conversation with Saurabh Shukla of ETV Bharat, Pushan Sharma, Director, Research, Crisil Intelligence — India's leading private research, data analytics and consulting services firm — explains why capping sugar diversion for ethanol at around 2 million metric tonnes (MMT) in SS27, could lift sugar output by nearly 1.5 MMT, and rebuild stocks to a more comfortable level of around 6 MMT, which could ultimately help ease pressure on prices.
ETVB: What has changed in India’s sugar balance this year, and which factor is mainly responsible for the current tightness?
Pushan Sharma: Two consecutive years of declining sugar production, coupled with steadily rising consumption, have significantly reduced sugar inventories, entering SS26. Although sugar production is estimated to increase by 8 per cent in SS26, the improvement is unlikely to materially rebuild stocks due to the low carryover inventory and continued strong demand. As a result, sugar stocks after imports are projected at 4.9 MMT, down 6 per cent from SS25 and nearly 25 per cent below the five-year average of 6.5 MMT, leaving the market tightly balanced ahead of the festive demand season.
The production shortfall over the past two seasons has been driven mainly by a decline in sugarcane yields and lower sugar recovery rates, along with repeated attacks by pests like red rot and top borer. Sugarcane yields have fallen from around 82 tonnes per hectare in SS22 to about 71 tonnes per hectare in SS26. The recovery rate has declined from 10 per cent to 9.3 per cent over the same period. Ethanol diversion has also contributed to the tightness in the sugar market, but its impact has been relatively smaller, compared to the fall in cane yields and sugar recovery.
India's sugar recovery rate remains well below Brazil's 12-14 per cent. It is happening largely because Brazil uses more resilient cane varieties and has greater mechanisation in harvesting. To improve yields and sugar output, we could adopt parts of the Brazilian model, particularly by promoting pest resistant and drought tolerant sugarcane varieties with government support. This could help raise cane productivity, improve recovery rates and strengthen the country’s overall sugar balance.
ETVB: How high could prices go this festive season? What average price should consumers realistically prepare for over the next 1-2 years, if stocks remain tight and ethanol diversion continues?
Pushan Sharma: Sugar prices are likely to remain firm through September and early October 2026, despite the government’s decision to permit duty free imports of 1 MMT of raw sugar. While the additional supply should improve domestic availability and temper the rate of price increases, the effect is not expected to be immediate. Most imports are expected to originate from Brazil, the world’s largest sugar exporter, and shipments typically take 30-40 days to reach India.
Consequently, India’s tight inventory situation is expected to persist through the end of September 2026. Further, imports permitted by the government are equivalent of around 15 days of consumption, hence the relief is expected to be for near term price alleviation. Price relief is anticipated ahead of Dussehra and Diwali, as imports are expected to arrive and the new crushing season is forecast to begin in October 2026. Prices should ease further in November 2026 as supply conditions improve.
ETVB: How much additional supply will the 1 MMT import add to the market after refining losses? Is that enough to restore a comfortable stock level?
Pushan Sharma: Refining losses on imported raw sugar are expected to be minimal. Consequently, imports are likely to increase India's sugar stocks from the current level of 3.9 MMT to around 4.9 MMT. However, even after the replenishment, inventory levels would remain significantly below the five year average of 6.5 MMT, indicating that overall stock availability will continue to be relatively tight by historical standards.
ETVB: Can you give us a year-wise breakdown of sugar equivalent diverted to ethanol over the past five years, and show how that compares with total sugar production in each year?
Pushan Sharma: The sharp increase in diversion observed till SS22 reflected the early expansion of India's ethanol blending programme from a relatively low base. Since then, diversion volumes have largely plateaued, with SS26 levels remaining broadly comparable to those recorded in SS22.
This trend indicates that ethanol diversion has not been the primary driver of the recent tightening in sugar inventories. Instead, the decline in stock levels has been driven principally by lower sugar production, resulting from reduced sugarcane yields, weaker recovery rates and crop health challenges. These production constraints have had a significantly greater impact on market balances than ethanol diversion over the past two years.
ETVB: What is the current feedstock mix for ethanol of sugarcane juice, B-heavy molasses, C-heavy molasses, maize, rice and other grains? How has this mix changed in recent years?
Pushan Sharma: India's ethanol feedstock mix has diversified significantly in recent years, reducing the sector's reliance on sugarcane based inputs. In Ethanol Supply Year 21 (ESY21), 86 per cent of ethanol production was derived from sugarcane based feedstocks, including B-heavy molasses, C-heavy molasses, and cane juice. By ESY25, the share of sugarcane-based feedstocks had declined to less than 35 per cent, while maize emerged as the largest feedstock, contributing more than 45 per cent of total ethanol output.
This shift highlights a rapid expansion of grain-based ethanol production and increasing role of maize in meeting the country's ethanol requirements. The evolving feedstock mix has helped reduce dependence on sugarcane-derived ethanol and supported the diversification of ethanol supply sources.
ETVB: If the government reduces sugarcane diversion to ethanol, how much sugar could realistically return to the food market, and what impact could that have on prices?
Pushan Sharma: If govt caps the diversion of sugar equivalent to close to 2 MMT for SS27, sugar output can increase by around 1.5 MMT, which will render a comfortable sugar stock level that is close to 6 MMT, which will ease pressure on sugar prices. However, if we focus on increasing sugar recovery rates from the current 9.3 per cent to 10 per cent, what we saw during SS22 (peak sugar production year) and then further to where Brazil is — near 13 per cent — then that can be a substantial lever to increase production and still have surplus for diversion towards ethanol.
ETVB: Can maize and other grains take a larger share of ethanol production without pushing up costs for poultry, livestock feed, starch manufacturers and food consumers?
Pushan Sharma: For ESY25, maize and other grains accounted for 66 per cent of ethanol production, supported by rising grain output, particularly maize, driven by higher acreage, improved yields and productivity gains. This has enabled the ethanol industry to reduce its reliance on sugarcane based feedstocks. However, if ethanol demand grows faster than grain production, market availability could tighten, leading to higher maize prices. Such a scenario would have broader implications across the value chain, as maize is a key input for poultry and livestock feed, starch manufacturing, and food products.
ETVB: How have sugarcane, maize and rice production changed over the past five years? Are crop yields and acreage growing fast enough to support both food demand and ethanol targets?
Pushan Sharma: Among three key feedstocks, maize has witnessed the most significant growth in acreage, driven by government initiatives to boost production. Consequently, maize's share in the ethanol feedstock mix has increased sharply over the years, highlighting its growing importance in ethanol production.
Similarly, acreage under rice is also rising, hence from the grain side, India can currently cater to both food and fuel demand.
ETVB: Are there regional supply gaps that national stock numbers do not capture? For example, states where consumers may still face high prices even after imports arrive?
Pushan Sharma: No. The govt has a monthly sugar quota system to ensure supply in the domestic market, ensuring no regional gaps in prices.
ETVB: What should be the government’s trigger for further action after October 31. Should it be based on retail prices, closing stocks, months of consumption cover, production estimates or ethanol diversion levels?
Pushan Sharma: Sugar production remains the key monitorable. Any shortfall compared to industry expectations could further reduce closing inventories, tightening market balances and increasing upward pressure on sugar prices. As such, closing inventory levels should be viewed as a key trigger for the sugar market outlook.
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