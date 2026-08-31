ETV Bharat / bharat

Consumers May Have To Wait Longer For Sugar Prices To Ease: Crisil Intelligence Director

New Delhi: India’s sugar market is likely to remain under pressure, as lower cane yields, weaker sugar recovery and recurring pest attacks continue to constrain production, even though, as data suggests, ethanol diversion has played a relatively smaller role in the current tightness. Sugarcane yields have fallen from about 82 tonnes per hectare in SS (Sugar Season, which lasts from October of one year to September of the next) 2022, to 71 tonnes in SS2026, while recovery rates have slipped from 10 per cent to 9.3 per cent.

In an exclusive conversation with Saurabh Shukla of ETV Bharat, Pushan Sharma, Director, Research, Crisil Intelligence — India's leading private research, data analytics and consulting services firm — explains why capping sugar diversion for ethanol at around 2 million metric tonnes (MMT) in SS27, could lift sugar output by nearly 1.5 MMT, and rebuild stocks to a more comfortable level of around 6 MMT, which could ultimately help ease pressure on prices.

ETVB: What has changed in India’s sugar balance this year, and which factor is mainly responsible for the current tightness?

Pushan Sharma: Two consecutive years of declining sugar production, coupled with steadily rising consumption, have significantly reduced sugar inventories, entering SS26. Although sugar production is estimated to increase by 8 per cent in SS26, the improvement is unlikely to materially rebuild stocks due to the low carryover inventory and continued strong demand. As a result, sugar stocks after imports are projected at 4.9 MMT, down 6 per cent from SS25 and nearly 25 per cent below the five-year average of 6.5 MMT, leaving the market tightly balanced ahead of the festive demand season.

The production shortfall over the past two seasons has been driven mainly by a decline in sugarcane yields and lower sugar recovery rates, along with repeated attacks by pests like red rot and top borer. Sugarcane yields have fallen from around 82 tonnes per hectare in SS22 to about 71 tonnes per hectare in SS26. The recovery rate has declined from 10 per cent to 9.3 per cent over the same period. Ethanol diversion has also contributed to the tightness in the sugar market, but its impact has been relatively smaller, compared to the fall in cane yields and sugar recovery.

India's sugar recovery rate remains well below Brazil's 12-14 per cent. It is happening largely because Brazil uses more resilient cane varieties and has greater mechanisation in harvesting. To improve yields and sugar output, we could adopt parts of the Brazilian model, particularly by promoting pest resistant and drought tolerant sugarcane varieties with government support. This could help raise cane productivity, improve recovery rates and strengthen the country’s overall sugar balance.

Sugar season (October to September) (ISMA, Crisil Intelligence)

ETVB: How high could prices go this festive season? What average price should consumers realistically prepare for over the next 1-2 years, if stocks remain tight and ethanol diversion continues?

Pushan Sharma: Sugar prices are likely to remain firm through September and early October 2026, despite the government’s decision to permit duty free imports of 1 MMT of raw sugar. While the additional supply should improve domestic availability and temper the rate of price increases, the effect is not expected to be immediate. Most imports are expected to originate from Brazil, the world’s largest sugar exporter, and shipments typically take 30-40 days to reach India.

Consequently, India’s tight inventory situation is expected to persist through the end of September 2026. Further, imports permitted by the government are equivalent of around 15 days of consumption, hence the relief is expected to be for near term price alleviation. Price relief is anticipated ahead of Dussehra and Diwali, as imports are expected to arrive and the new crushing season is forecast to begin in October 2026. Prices should ease further in November 2026 as supply conditions improve.

Average sugar price over the past five years (Chini Mandi, Crisil Intelligence)

ETVB: How much additional supply will the 1 MMT import add to the market after refining losses? Is that enough to restore a comfortable stock level?

Pushan Sharma: Refining losses on imported raw sugar are expected to be minimal. Consequently, imports are likely to increase India's sugar stocks from the current level of 3.9 MMT to around 4.9 MMT. However, even after the replenishment, inventory levels would remain significantly below the five year average of 6.5 MMT, indicating that overall stock availability will continue to be relatively tight by historical standards.

ETVB: Can you give us a year-wise breakdown of sugar equivalent diverted to ethanol over the past five years, and show how that compares with total sugar production in each year?