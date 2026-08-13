ETV Bharat / bharat

Consumer Forums Not Rehab For Retired Judges, Must Perform: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday took serious note of the mounting backlog at the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), urging the Centre to consider setting up regional and circuit benches to ease the pendency.

The top court also called for performance audits of state and district consumer forums, cautioning that these bodies "should not become rehabilitation centres for retired judicial officers."

The apex court was informed that pendency of cases is huge in NCDRC as the matters which are being taken up for hearing at present are from 2018-19.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the Centre.

The bench asked the NCDRC chairman to furnish a status report on total pending cases, total complaints filed, average rate of disposal of cases. The bench also sought the estimated time likely for disposal of a pending case and the requirement for increasing the strength of commission’s members. The bench said the report must be filed in two weeks.