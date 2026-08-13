Consumer Forums Not Rehab For Retired Judges, Must Perform: Supreme Court
The top court also called for performance audits of state and district consumer forums.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday took serious note of the mounting backlog at the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), urging the Centre to consider setting up regional and circuit benches to ease the pendency.
The top court also called for performance audits of state and district consumer forums, cautioning that these bodies "should not become rehabilitation centres for retired judicial officers."
The apex court was informed that pendency of cases is huge in NCDRC as the matters which are being taken up for hearing at present are from 2018-19.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the Centre.
The bench asked the NCDRC chairman to furnish a status report on total pending cases, total complaints filed, average rate of disposal of cases. The bench also sought the estimated time likely for disposal of a pending case and the requirement for increasing the strength of commission’s members. The bench said the report must be filed in two weeks.
The bench asked the amicus curiae in the matter to also furnish data on pendency in state consumer commissions, vacancies and information about the oldest case pending in the commission.
The bench said a consumer must not be made to travel all the way to Delhi; instead, the forum must go to them, and suggested setting up regional and circuit benches of the national consumer forum.
The apex court is monitoring the functioning of consumer commissions, including appointments, service conditions and infrastructure. Some lawyers informed the bench that if a matter is listed in June this year, the next listing date is almost next year.
The bench told Bhati if the arrears are piling up in the NCDRC, the only option left is to increase the maximum strength of the commission. The bench said NCDRC orders, which come up in appeal before it, are very good, adding that it shows that the problem is with filling vacancies.
The bench asked the state consumer commissions to furnish evaluation reports of district consumer forums for the last three years and posted the matter after three weeks. Last month, the apex court observed that states with fewer than 1,000 pending consumer disputes may abolish some district consumer forums and transfer those cases to regular courts with approval from the jurisdictional high courts.
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