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Consumer Commission Orders IndiGo To Pay Rs Two Lakh Compensation To Hyderabad Flyer

IndiGo has also been asked by the Hyderabad district consumer commission - III to pay Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs. ( IANS )

Hyderabad: In a significant ruling upholding passenger rights, the Hyderabad district consumer commission - III has pulled up IndiGo for negligence in handling a flyer's baggage, directing it to pay Rs two lakh as compensation along with Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

The case pertains to 69-year-old B Meenakshi, a resident of Ramkoti, who travelled from Hyderabad to Singapore on February 17, 2025, to visit her daughter. What began as a routine international journey soon turned distressing when her checked-in baggage failed to arrive at the destination.

Upon inquiry, the airline staffer informed her that the bag had been mistakenly tagged under another passenger's name, "Mohammed Faiz", and was wrongly routed to Sydney.

The suitcase, weighing 30 kg, reportedly contained valuables worth Rs 75,000, including dry fruits, a silver cup, a silk saree, gifts for her granddaughter, diabetic medicines, and other personal belongings. The luggage reached Singapore only after a 10-day delay.

However, the relief was short-lived, as it arrived in a damaged condition and shockingly weighed just 15 kg, with several items, including medicines and valuables, missing.