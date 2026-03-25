Consumer Commission Orders IndiGo To Pay Rs Two Lakh Compensation To Hyderabad Flyer
Sexagenarian B Meenakshi's check-in baggage was mistakenly routed to Sydney instead of Singapore. When returned, it was found damaged and less than its actual weight.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 1:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a significant ruling upholding passenger rights, the Hyderabad district consumer commission - III has pulled up IndiGo for negligence in handling a flyer's baggage, directing it to pay Rs two lakh as compensation along with Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.
The case pertains to 69-year-old B Meenakshi, a resident of Ramkoti, who travelled from Hyderabad to Singapore on February 17, 2025, to visit her daughter. What began as a routine international journey soon turned distressing when her checked-in baggage failed to arrive at the destination.
Upon inquiry, the airline staffer informed her that the bag had been mistakenly tagged under another passenger's name, "Mohammed Faiz", and was wrongly routed to Sydney.
The suitcase, weighing 30 kg, reportedly contained valuables worth Rs 75,000, including dry fruits, a silver cup, a silk saree, gifts for her granddaughter, diabetic medicines, and other personal belongings. The luggage reached Singapore only after a 10-day delay.
However, the relief was short-lived, as it arrived in a damaged condition and shockingly weighed just 15 kg, with several items, including medicines and valuables, missing.
When questioned, officials at Sydney Airport said dry fruits were removed as per local regulations. However, the consumer court noted that such explanations did not absolve the airline of its primary responsibility.
Meenakshi argued that the airline failed to exercise due care and merely offered a Rs 3,000 travel credit with a six-month validity, which she termed inadequate. She further stated that she had to purchase essential medicines in Singapore and cut short her trip by 40 days due to health issues.
After reviewing the evidence, the commission ruled that the airline was clearly deficient in service, emphasising that the safe and timely delivery of passenger baggage is the responsibility of the carrier.
The order reinforces accountability among airlines and serves as a reminder that lapses in basic service can attract serious legal consequences.
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