ETV Bharat / bharat

'Consult Qualified Medical Specialist Before Using GLP-1 Drugs', Says Health Ministry

New Delhi: Stating that GLP-1 drugs are a significant medical breakthrough in treating type 2 diabetes and obesity, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday said that patients need to consult a qualified medical specialist before using them and obtaining these medications only with a prescription.

“GLP-1 drugs are a significant medical breakthrough in treating type 2 diabetes and obesity, but they are not without risk. The drugs carry a wide range of side effects - from common symptoms like nausea and vomiting to severe complications including pancreatitis, kidney injury, and bowel obstruction. These risks make it essential that GLP-1 drugs are only taken under the supervision of a registered medical practitioner/specialist,” the Ministry said.

MoHFW said that India’s regulatory authorities have taken firm steps to prevent unsupervised use and malpractice in the supply chain. It said that people with excess body weight, a family history of diabetes and excess sugar in their diet are at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

“Being obese – with a body mass index of over 25 kg/m² – also increases the risk of diabetes. Abdominal fat particularly raises the risk of insulin resistance. Obesity is also a major driver of non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease and some cancers,” the Health Ministry said.

The Ministry has initiated an extensive campaign regarding GLP-1 drug use, its risks and regulation.

How to Keep Diabetes and Obesity at Bay?

There are two kinds of diabetes, type 1 and type 2. Type 1 diabetes is characterised by deficient insulin production by the pancreas and such patients require daily insulin doses for life while type 2 diabetes stops the body from using insulin properly.

Family history of diabetes, obesity/overweight and not getting enough exercise increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

“Type 2 diabetes is preventable and to keep it at bay, people should reach and maintain a healthy body weight. Be physically active with at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week. Eat a healthy diet, avoid sugar and saturated fats and do not smoke tobacco,” the Ministry said.

Obesity is a chronic disease caused by excess body fat. “Obesity is defined by a BMI greater than or equal to 25 kg/m², while overweight is defined as a BMI ranging from 23.00 to 24.99 kg/m². BMI is a metric calculated from height and weight,” the ministry said.

“Obesity is preventable and reversible. To prevent and reduce obesity, people should reduce the number of calories consumed from fats and sugars, increase the daily portion intake of fruit, vegetables, legumes, whole grains and nuts, besides engaging in regular physical activity (60 minutes per day for children and 150 minutes per week for adults),” the Ministry added.

GLP-1 Drugs

GLP-1 drugs (glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists) are medications developed to treat both type 2 diabetes and obesity by correcting hormonal imbalance - stimulating insulin release and suppressing excess glucagon - to bring blood sugar back under control. The drugs regulate blood sugar and appetite and are also used to treat obesity. Essentially, they slow down gastric emptying, increasing the feeling of fullness. This decreases patients’ appetites, thereby leading to weight loss.