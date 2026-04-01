'Consult Qualified Medical Specialist Before Using GLP-1 Drugs', Says Health Ministry
Health Ministry warns that GLP-1 drugs carry side effects like nausea and vomiting, to severe complications such as pancreatitis, kidney injury, and bowel obstruction.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Stating that GLP-1 drugs are a significant medical breakthrough in treating type 2 diabetes and obesity, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday said that patients need to consult a qualified medical specialist before using them and obtaining these medications only with a prescription.
“GLP-1 drugs are a significant medical breakthrough in treating type 2 diabetes and obesity, but they are not without risk. The drugs carry a wide range of side effects - from common symptoms like nausea and vomiting to severe complications including pancreatitis, kidney injury, and bowel obstruction. These risks make it essential that GLP-1 drugs are only taken under the supervision of a registered medical practitioner/specialist,” the Ministry said.
MoHFW said that India’s regulatory authorities have taken firm steps to prevent unsupervised use and malpractice in the supply chain. It said that people with excess body weight, a family history of diabetes and excess sugar in their diet are at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
“Being obese – with a body mass index of over 25 kg/m² – also increases the risk of diabetes. Abdominal fat particularly raises the risk of insulin resistance. Obesity is also a major driver of non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease and some cancers,” the Health Ministry said.
The Ministry has initiated an extensive campaign regarding GLP-1 drug use, its risks and regulation.
How to Keep Diabetes and Obesity at Bay?
There are two kinds of diabetes, type 1 and type 2. Type 1 diabetes is characterised by deficient insulin production by the pancreas and such patients require daily insulin doses for life while type 2 diabetes stops the body from using insulin properly.
Family history of diabetes, obesity/overweight and not getting enough exercise increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
“Type 2 diabetes is preventable and to keep it at bay, people should reach and maintain a healthy body weight. Be physically active with at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week. Eat a healthy diet, avoid sugar and saturated fats and do not smoke tobacco,” the Ministry said.
Obesity is a chronic disease caused by excess body fat. “Obesity is defined by a BMI greater than or equal to 25 kg/m², while overweight is defined as a BMI ranging from 23.00 to 24.99 kg/m². BMI is a metric calculated from height and weight,” the ministry said.
“Obesity is preventable and reversible. To prevent and reduce obesity, people should reduce the number of calories consumed from fats and sugars, increase the daily portion intake of fruit, vegetables, legumes, whole grains and nuts, besides engaging in regular physical activity (60 minutes per day for children and 150 minutes per week for adults),” the Ministry added.
GLP-1 Drugs
GLP-1 drugs (glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists) are medications developed to treat both type 2 diabetes and obesity by correcting hormonal imbalance - stimulating insulin release and suppressing excess glucagon - to bring blood sugar back under control. The drugs regulate blood sugar and appetite and are also used to treat obesity. Essentially, they slow down gastric emptying, increasing the feeling of fullness. This decreases patients’ appetites, thereby leading to weight loss.
“Multiple variants of GLP-1 drugs have recently been introduced in the Indian market, and concerns have emerged regarding their on-demand availability through retail pharmacies, online platforms, wholesalers, and wellness clinics. To prevent unauthorised sale, unsupervised use, and other malpractice, the Drug Controller of India has intensified its regulatory surveillance, warning that the drugs can lead to serious side effects if not taken under strict medical supervision,” the Ministry stated.
GLP-1 Stimulate Pancreas To Release More Insulin
The Ministry said that when a person eats, the digestive system breaks food down into simple sugars that enter the bloodstream. "GLP-1 is activated in response, triggering the pancreas to release insulin, which moves glucose out of the bloodstream and into cells, where it is used for energy,” the Ministry said.
The hormone also suppresses glucagon, preventing the liver from releasing additional glucose into the bloodstream. These two actions bring blood sugar back to normal levels.
“GLP-1 agonist medications work by mimicking this hormone and trigger the same effects for longer. They stimulate the pancreas to release more insulin and suppress the glucagon hormone – together working as a replacement for the GLP-1 hormone to control blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes,” it added.
While the first GLP-1 medication was approved by the United States’ Food & Drug Administration in 2005, many new ones have recently become very popular in treating diabetic and obese patients. Some of the GLP-1 medications available in the market include semaglutide injection, semaglutide tablets, liraglutide, tirzepatide and others.
“GLP-1 drugs must be taken under medical supervision. The misuse of GLP-1 drugs without clinical oversight can lead to severe health complications,” Health Ministry said.
These drugs have various side-effects, including nausea and dizziness to pancreatitis and medullary thyroid cancer.
Regulation of GLP-1 Drugs
To ensure ethical pharmaceutical practices in the GLP-1 supply chain, the Drug Controller General of India has intensified its regulatory surveillance against the drug’s unauthorised sale and promotion.
In India, the drug can be prescribed only by endocrinologists, internal medicine specialists and cardiologists.
The Health ministry informed that to ensure people do not take GLP-1 drugs without a medical prescription and to curb malpractice, the Drug Controller General of India, in collaboration with State Drug Controllers took several actions including issuing a comprehensive advisory this month to all drug manufacturers to stop misleading advertisements and any promotion that could encourage people to use GLP-1 drugs without prescription.
“In recent weeks, 49 businesses were audited and inspected across the country, including online pharmacy warehouses, drug wholesalers, retailers, and weight loss clinics. These inspections spanned multiple regions across India and focused on identifying violations related to unauthorised sale, improper prescription practices, and misleading marketing. Notices have been issued to those found breaking the rules,” the Health Ministry said.
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