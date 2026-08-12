Consult Opposition For Debate On NEET Issue: Amit Shah To LS Speaker
The Union Minister said dialogue and discussions are the only ways to find solutions in a democracy.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST|
Updated : August 12, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday to consult the opposition for a debate on students' protests over the NEET paper-leak issue and said he is ready to answer all questions in the House.
In a letter to the speaker, Shah said dialogue and discussions are the only ways to find solutions in a democracy, and he has full faith in democracy and democratic institutions.
"I want to request you to kindly consult the opposition. With everyone's consent, allocate as much time as needed for the debate. I will sit through the entire discussion and respond to all questions from the opposition during the debate," the home minister said in the letter.
He said the debate should facilitate the views of the opposition and treasury benches on the important issue of students' protests.
"Dialogue and discussions are only ways to find solutions in a democracy and I have full faith in democracy and democratic institutions," Shah said.
Earlier in the day too, Shah said the government was ready to discuss all issues in Parliament, including students' protests, and asked the opposition to let the House function.
Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Shah also asserted that he will give a reply to the debate and urged the opposition to give a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker for a discussion on the topic by 2 PM on Wednesday.
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