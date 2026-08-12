ETV Bharat / bharat

Consult Opposition For Debate On NEET Issue: Amit Shah To LS Speaker

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday to consult the opposition for a debate on students' protests over the NEET paper-leak issue and said he is ready to answer all questions in the House.

In a letter to the speaker, Shah said dialogue and discussions are the only ways to find solutions in a democracy, and he has full faith in democracy and democratic institutions.

"I want to request you to kindly consult the opposition. With everyone's consent, allocate as much time as needed for the debate. I will sit through the entire discussion and respond to all questions from the opposition during the debate," the home minister said in the letter.

He said the debate should facilitate the views of the opposition and treasury benches on the important issue of students' protests.