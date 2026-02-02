ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Construction Not Over…’, SC Upholds Insolvency Proceedings Against Real Estate Firms For Greater Noida Project

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the initiation of corporate insolvency resolution proceedings against real estate firms Bhasin Infotech and Infrastructure Private Limited and Grand Venezia Commercial Towers Private Limited, reinforcing the rights of homebuyers and commercial allottees.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran said the contention of the appellants that the construction was completed in all respects and possession was delivered to some of the petitioning allottees is found to be without merit and factual foundation.

“Notwithstanding the letters and documents sought to be relied upon in that regard, the ground reality is otherwise. Neither has the construction been completed nor could possession of units be delivered to the allottees without fulfilling all necessary formalities in that regard after completion of the building in all respects”, said the bench.

The bench held the company petition instituted under Section 7 of the IBC against both the corporate debtors by the allottees of 103 units was maintainable on all counts. “The petitioning allottees duly established their financial debt and also the default in connection therewith, inasmuch as the units for which they had paid valuable consideration were not made ready and delivered to them till date”, it said.

The apex court dismissed the appeals filed by the erstwhile directors of the two companies, including Satinder Singh Bhasin.

“As regards the units on the 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th floors, the Observer noted that upon reaching the 8th floor, he found that the said floor was partly constructed but lacked basic amenities such as bathrooms, lighting, air-conditioning, etc. No fire safety equipment was installed on the said floor. Similar was the situation with the 5th, 6th and 7th floors”, noted the bench.