ETV Bharat / bharat

Constitutional Values, Democratic Institutions Faced Serious Challenges In Last Decade: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a veiled attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre on Friday, said constitutional values, democratic institutions, and social harmony have faced serious challenges over the last 10 years.

Kharge, who has been critical of the ruling government over alleged brutalities on students during the recently held students' protest at Jantar Mantar here, categorically stated that youth deserve opportunities to fulfil their aspirations.

In a message to the fellow citizens on the occasion of Independence Day, he said, "Warm greetings to all my fellow citizens on Independence Day. Paying homage to the freedom fighters, the Congress chief said, "We pay our humble tribute to the countless freedom fighters who gave their all in the struggle for India's freedom. Their courage, sacrifice and unwavering faith in our nation continue to inspire us."

"Over the past 79 years, India's journey has been one of remarkable achievements, struggles and collective resolve. We have travelled a long way, but as a nation, many aspirations remain unfulfilled," Kharge said.