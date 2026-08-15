Constitutional Values, Democratic Institutions Faced Serious Challenges In Last Decade: Kharge
Kharge said India's journey brought remarkable achievements but many aspirations remain unfulfilled, stressing opportunities for youth | Santu Das Reports.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a veiled attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre on Friday, said constitutional values, democratic institutions, and social harmony have faced serious challenges over the last 10 years.
Kharge, who has been critical of the ruling government over alleged brutalities on students during the recently held students' protest at Jantar Mantar here, categorically stated that youth deserve opportunities to fulfil their aspirations.
In a message to the fellow citizens on the occasion of Independence Day, he said, "Warm greetings to all my fellow citizens on Independence Day. Paying homage to the freedom fighters, the Congress chief said, "We pay our humble tribute to the countless freedom fighters who gave their all in the struggle for India's freedom. Their courage, sacrifice and unwavering faith in our nation continue to inspire us."
"Over the past 79 years, India's journey has been one of remarkable achievements, struggles and collective resolve. We have travelled a long way, but as a nation, many aspirations remain unfulfilled," Kharge said.
The Congress chief added, "For us, freedom was never merely liberation from British rule. It is the assurance bestowed upon every Indian by our Constitution: equality, dignity, justice and the freedom to speak without fear. These values remain the greatest strength of our Democracy and the strongest safeguard of every citizen."
In an apparent attack on the ruling BJP, he said, "Over the past decade, our Constitutional values, democratic institutions and social harmony have faced serious challenges. Our youth deserve opportunities to fulfil their aspirations. Our farmers deserve dignity and justice for their toil. Our women deserve equality, empowerment and an equal voice in shaping India's future. Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, minorities and economically weaker sections must receive the full measure of equality and justice promised by our Constitution."
On this Independence Day, our greatest resolve must be hope, he added.
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