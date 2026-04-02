Constitutional Validity Of Transgender Amendment Act Can Only Be Challenged In Court, Say Experts
Experts say the constitutional validity of Transgender Rights Amendment Act 2026 can only be challenged in court amid activist opposition, reports Santu Das
Published : April 2, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the opposition to the Transgender (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act 2026, by several transgender activists and opposition parties, including Congress, experts on Thursday categorically stated that its constitutional validity can only be challenged in court.
The activists termed the Act “regressive, exclusionary, and unconstitutional” as they alleged the central government did not consult them in this regard before the introduction of the Bill in Parliament.
Notably, the Act amends the 2019 law, introducing stricter definitions for transgender identity and removing the right to self-determination for transgender persons, whose number was recorded at 4,87,803, according to the 2011 census.
Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment BL Verma, in response to a question in Rajya Sabha, seeking details of public consultation and the drafts published of the Bill, stated that none of its drafts was published before its introduction in Parliament.
Asserting that consultation and feedback are an ongoing process, he claimed that a delegation of Transgender persons had recently met senior ministry officials.
Verma noted that the rationale for removing the “self-identification” aspect from the definition of transgender persons is to ensure that the definition under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 becomes precise and enables identification of the specific class of transgender persons facing severe social exclusion, so that the benefits of the Act reach the intended beneficiaries and its provisions can be implemented effectively.
Former Secretary General of Lok Sabha PDT Achary said that there was no such stipulation (to discuss with the stakeholders) as there is no legal requirement.
“The government, while formulating the idea and the proposal for legislation, may consult the stakeholders. That is for the government to do. The government can informally consult with anybody before finalising the proposal. Only after that is the Bill drafted, then it goes to the Cabinet for its approval,” he said.
Achary further said, “I don't know the reason why the government did not consult with the concerned stakeholders. It is the government which actually decides whether to consult or not to consult. Government can formulate an idea or proposal only after consulting the stakeholders.”
Mentioning legal options, he said there was no option except to challenge it in court. “They can challenge it in the court, the Supreme Court, High Court. They can challenge the constitutional validity of this Act,” Achary said.
Expressing similar views, Advocate Vivek Garg told ETV Bharat that Transgender Bill is in favour of the transgender community because they also have equal rights like other citizens. “Some people do not agreeing to because no law gives 100 per cent satisfaction to everybody. So, even if a few people are not able to understand its legality, they should wait and see its impact or results at least for one or two years. Even after that, if they don't like it, they can go to court. They can challenge it in the Supreme Court,” he said.
Garg said that even if a few people did not agree with some provision of this Act, they should wait and watch. It is in a premature stage.
Meanwhile, Kalki Subramanian, who tendered her resignation as Member of the National Council of Transgender Persons (NCTP), under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, following the passage of the Bill in both Houses of the Parliament recently, told ETV Bharat that he was aware that it had been passed as an Act. This is very unfortunate. Earlier, she had said that she would challenge it in the Supreme Court.
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