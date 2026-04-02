ETV Bharat / bharat

Constitutional Validity Of Transgender Amendment Act Can Only Be Challenged In Court, Say Experts

Trans people and activists protesting against Transgender Persons Amendment Bill 2026 in Bengaluru ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Amid the opposition to the Transgender (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act 2026, by several transgender activists and opposition parties, including Congress, experts on Thursday categorically stated that its constitutional validity can only be challenged in court. The activists termed the Act “regressive, exclusionary, and unconstitutional” as they alleged the central government did not consult them in this regard before the introduction of the Bill in Parliament. Notably, the Act amends the 2019 law, introducing stricter definitions for transgender identity and removing the right to self-determination for transgender persons, whose number was recorded at 4,87,803, according to the 2011 census. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment BL Verma, in response to a question in Rajya Sabha, seeking details of public consultation and the drafts published of the Bill, stated that none of its drafts was published before its introduction in Parliament. Asserting that consultation and feedback are an ongoing process, he claimed that a delegation of Transgender persons had recently met senior ministry officials. Verma noted that the rationale for removing the “self-identification” aspect from the definition of transgender persons is to ensure that the definition under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 becomes precise and enables identification of the specific class of transgender persons facing severe social exclusion, so that the benefits of the Act reach the intended beneficiaries and its provisions can be implemented effectively. Former Secretary General of Lok Sabha PDT Achary said that there was no such stipulation (to discuss with the stakeholders) as there is no legal requirement.