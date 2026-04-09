ETV Bharat / bharat

Constitutional Right To Vote Must Be Guaranteed: CPI(M)'s Baby to Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi: The general secretary of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), M A Baby, on Thursday appealed to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to ensure that the constitutional right to vote is guaranteed for all citizens. He was responding to the large-scale deletion of voters from the electoral rolls in poll-bound West Bengal, following the recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Quoting reports, Baby said that over 90 lakh voters, which is roughly 12 per cent of the state's electorate, have been excluded from the rolls.

“A significant number were placed under an impervious category of ‘under adjudication,’ only to find that the promised mechanisms for redressal were inaccessible and non-operational,” said Baby in his letter written to Gyanesh Kumar.

“We have, since the outset, held that contrary to a routine administrative updating of electoral rolls, the SIR represents a systematic exercise in mass disenfranchisement, marked by arbitrary criteria such as ‘logical consistency’ and the increasing reliance on algorithm-driven exclusions, rather than transparent, field-based verification. Unlike earlier exercises, the voter was treated as a suspect, and the burden to prove otherwise rested on them. We are not going into the tremendous monetary loss, inconvenience, mental trauma and even deaths that this obnoxious exercise has led to,” he wrote.