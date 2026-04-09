Constitutional Right To Vote Must Be Guaranteed: CPI(M)'s Baby to Gyanesh Kumar
The CPI(M) general secretary, in his letter to the CEC, raised several problems with Bengal SIR that has deleted large number of voters.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The general secretary of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), M A Baby, on Thursday appealed to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to ensure that the constitutional right to vote is guaranteed for all citizens. He was responding to the large-scale deletion of voters from the electoral rolls in poll-bound West Bengal, following the recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Quoting reports, Baby said that over 90 lakh voters, which is roughly 12 per cent of the state's electorate, have been excluded from the rolls.
“A significant number were placed under an impervious category of ‘under adjudication,’ only to find that the promised mechanisms for redressal were inaccessible and non-operational,” said Baby in his letter written to Gyanesh Kumar.
“We have, since the outset, held that contrary to a routine administrative updating of electoral rolls, the SIR represents a systematic exercise in mass disenfranchisement, marked by arbitrary criteria such as ‘logical consistency’ and the increasing reliance on algorithm-driven exclusions, rather than transparent, field-based verification. Unlike earlier exercises, the voter was treated as a suspect, and the burden to prove otherwise rested on them. We are not going into the tremendous monetary loss, inconvenience, mental trauma and even deaths that this obnoxious exercise has led to,” he wrote.
Baby said that the continued non-functioning of adjudicatory mechanisms, which has been admitted by the ECI in the Supreme Court, has effectively denied the purged voters any meaningful remedy.
“Equally troubling is the opacity of the entire exercise. Lists were released in non-analysable formats, preventing public scrutiny. Independent analyses, indicate that marginalised communities, particularly Muslims, women, and economically vulnerable sections, have been disproportionately impacted,” he said.
According to Baby, the removal of these voters from the list amounts to a denial of the right to vote guaranteed under Article 326 of the Indian Constitution.
“The right to vote is a core democratic right integral to equality and dignity. Its large-scale denial, particularly to marginalised sections, constitutes a serious assault on the precepts of the Constitution itself,” he said.
The CPI(M) reiterates its strong protest against this exclusionary exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India which has led to large scale disenfranchisement and denial of the constitutional right to vote. At any cost, the constitutional right to vote must be guaranteed by the ECI, the CPI (M) general secretary said.