'Constitution Not In Danger': Rajasthan Speaker Dismisses Misleading Claims
The Speaker disclosed that the museum gallery in the Rajasthan Assembly complex is thrown open to the common public in the name of ‘Jan Darshan’.
Published : January 4, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST|
Updated : January 4, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Udaipur: Those who claim that the Constitution is in danger are attempting to mislead the public. India's Constitution is completely safe. This was stated by the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani in an interaction with ETV Bharat during his visit to Udaipur.
He added that efforts are being made to ensure timely responses to questions raised by MLAs in the Assembly. Officials have been given specific instructions in this regard and a meeting has been convened. The officials have been asked to ensure that all questions are answered by January 15.
Referring to a sting operation involving three MLAs, the Speaker clarified that the matter is with the Ethics Committee and will be presented to the House only after the Committee's report is submitted. No public discussion can be held on the matter before that. The sting operation levelled serious allegations against the three MLAs, accusing them of demanding hefty commissions for approving works under the MLA Local Area Development Fund.
The Speaker disclosed that the museum gallery in the Rajasthan Assembly complex has now been thrown open to the common public in the name of ‘Jan Darshan’. A Vande Matran gallery has recently been created in the complex showcasing the history of the national song through 38 paintings. Its purpose is to introduce the new generation to its significance. A full description of Vande Mataram has been included in the calendar approved by the Assembly, so that the Museum can be utilised to its optimum.
He said that people from various walks of life, including students, officials, doctors and chartered accountants are visiting the museum from across the state. This museum displays the history of the Assembly from 1952 onwards. In the last one and a half years, approximately 26,000 people have visited this museum.
Devnani said that various innovations are going on in the museum. Last year, a Constitution gallery was set up displaying 22 chapters of the Indian Constitution. This year, Law College students and lawyers were invited to learn about constitutional traditions during the Constitution Day celebrations.
Talking about the systematic improvements being made, Devnani said that for the first time since the formation of the state Assembly, a system has been put in place that allows 200 MLAs to sit comfortably together.
“Changes have been made to this effect, in accordance with Vastu. Previously, all arrangements were made through a single gate, but now the opening of the Constitution Club has improved convenience. Three gardens, named Shaurya, Herbal, and Nakshatra are also being developed within the Assembly complex to ensure the Assembly's participation in environmental protection. Additionally, a digital signature system has been implemented that has saved paper and improved workflow,” he related.
Referring to the Youth Parliament held in the Assembly, Devnani said that four such events have been held in the last one and a half years where the youngsters asked serious and meaningful questions to the ministers and MLAs while showcasing their talents. Many issues that are not normally considered were also raised.
“The Youth Parliament has proven to be an effective and useful initiative. Discussions are also underway to convene a Women's Parliament in the coming days. Furthermore, the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is about to complete 75 years for which special programs are being chalked out,” he disclosed. Talking about the forthcoming budget session of the Assembly, Devnani stated that its dates will be announced soon.