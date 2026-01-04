ETV Bharat / bharat

'Constitution Not In Danger': Rajasthan Speaker Dismisses Misleading Claims

Udaipur: Those who claim that the Constitution is in danger are attempting to mislead the public. India's Constitution is completely safe. This was stated by the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani in an interaction with ETV Bharat during his visit to Udaipur.

He added that efforts are being made to ensure timely responses to questions raised by MLAs in the Assembly. Officials have been given specific instructions in this regard and a meeting has been convened. The officials have been asked to ensure that all questions are answered by January 15.

Referring to a sting operation involving three MLAs, the Speaker clarified that the matter is with the Ethics Committee and will be presented to the House only after the Committee's report is submitted. No public discussion can be held on the matter before that. The sting operation levelled serious allegations against the three MLAs, accusing them of demanding hefty commissions for approving works under the MLA Local Area Development Fund.

The Speaker disclosed that the museum gallery in the Rajasthan Assembly complex has now been thrown open to the common public in the name of ‘Jan Darshan’. A Vande Matran gallery has recently been created in the complex showcasing the history of the national song through 38 paintings. Its purpose is to introduce the new generation to its significance. A full description of Vande Mataram has been included in the calendar approved by the Assembly, so that the Museum can be utilised to its optimum.

He said that people from various walks of life, including students, officials, doctors and chartered accountants are visiting the museum from across the state. This museum displays the history of the Assembly from 1952 onwards. In the last one and a half years, approximately 26,000 people have visited this museum.