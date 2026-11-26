ETV Bharat / bharat

Priceless Heritage of Indian Democracy: VP Radhakrishnan, PM Modi Greet Citizens On Constitution Day

Youngsters take a selfie in front of a Constitution-themed banner put up ahead of Constitution Day, in Thane, Maharashtra, Wednesday ( PTI )

New Delhi: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted all fellow citizens on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Conveying his greetings, Radhakrishnan wrote in a post on X, " On this occasion, I pay my humble tributes to Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ji and offer my respectful homage to the distinguished members of the Constituent Assembly, whose vision, wisdom and dedication shaped our Constitution and laid the foundation of our democratic Republic."

"Let us reaffirm our commitment to the constitutional ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, and strive collectively to build a strong, inclusive and prosperous India," he added. Calling the Constitution a priceless heritage of Indian democracy, PM Modi said that it is a day to pay homage to the makers of the Constitution and an occasion to reaffirm the commitment to strengthening the values enshrined in it. "Warmest greetings on Constitution Day to all fellow citizens," he said in a social media post. The prime minister also paid his salutations and reverence to B. R. Ambedkar and all the great luminaries of the Constituent Assembly on this occasion. "The gift they bestowed upon us in the form of the Constitution is a priceless heritage of Indian democracy, one that will continue to guide us in realising the resolve of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India)," he said.