Priceless Heritage of Indian Democracy: VP Radhakrishnan, PM Modi Greet Citizens On Constitution Day
Constitution Day, also called 'Samvidhan Divas', is celebrated in the country on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 9:59 AM IST
New Delhi: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted all fellow citizens on the occasion of Constitution Day.
Conveying his greetings, Radhakrishnan wrote in a post on X, " On this occasion, I pay my humble tributes to Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ji and offer my respectful homage to the distinguished members of the Constituent Assembly, whose vision, wisdom and dedication shaped our Constitution and laid the foundation of our democratic Republic."
Greetings to all fellow citizens on Constitution Day! On this occasion, I pay my humble tributes to Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ji and offer my respectful homage to the distinguished members of the Constituent Assembly, whose vision, wisdom and dedication shaped our Constitution and laid the foundation of our democratic Republic. Let us reaffirm our commitment to the constitutional ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, and strive collectively to build a strong, inclusive and prosperous India. Jai Hind!— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) November 26, 2026
"Let us reaffirm our commitment to the constitutional ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, and strive collectively to build a strong, inclusive and prosperous India," he added.
Calling the Constitution a priceless heritage of Indian democracy, PM Modi said that it is a day to pay homage to the makers of the Constitution and an occasion to reaffirm the commitment to strengthening the values enshrined in it.
सभी देशवासियों को संविधान दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। इस पावन अवसर पर पूज्य बाबासाहेब एवं संविधान सभा की समस्त महान विभूतियों को मेरा नमन और वंदन। संविधान के रूप में उनके द्वारा दी गई सौगात भारतीय लोकतंत्र की अनमोल धरोहर है, जो विकसित भारत के संकल्प को साकार करने में हमारा मार्गदर्शन करती रहेगी। Greetings on Constitution Day, a day to pay homage to the makers of our Constitution and an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the values enshrined in it. बहुधा बहुभिः सार्धं चिन्तिताः सुनिरूपिताः। कथञ्चिन्न विलीयन्ते विद्वद्भिश्चिन्तिता नयाः॥— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2026
"Warmest greetings on Constitution Day to all fellow citizens," he said in a social media post. The prime minister also paid his salutations and reverence to B. R. Ambedkar and all the great luminaries of the Constituent Assembly on this occasion.
"The gift they bestowed upon us in the form of the Constitution is a priceless heritage of Indian democracy, one that will continue to guide us in realising the resolve of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India)," he said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the country on the occasion of Constitution Day. In a post on X, he said," On this proud occasion, I pay tribute to Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Dr. Rajendra Prasad and all the great members of the Constituent Assembly who made invaluable contributions to the drafting of the Indian Constitution. Our Constitution is the strong foundation of the world’s largest democracy, giving every citizen the right to live with equal opportunity and dignity."
समस्त देशवासियों को ‘संविधान दिवस’ की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। इस गौरवपूर्ण अवसर पर भारतीय संविधान के निर्माण में अमूल्य योगदान देने वाले बाबासाहेब डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर जी, डॉ. राजेंद्र प्रसाद जी सहित संविधान सभा के सभी महान सदस्यों को नमन करता हूँ। हमारा संविधान दुनिया के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र की मजबूत नींव है, जो हर नागरिक को समान अवसर और सम्मान से जीने का अधिकार देता है। मोदी जी ने ‘संविधान दिवस’ मनाने की शुरुआत कर संवैधानिक मूल्यों को जन-जन तक पहुँचाने का कार्य किया है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2026
Greeting the public, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Constitution is a shield for every citizen’s dignity, the strength of every voice. In a post on X, he said, "This is the foundation of our democracy, and our greatest weapon against injustice. On Constitution Day, I renew my pledge—we will defend it under all circumstances, and keep fighting for every Indian’s rights."
भारत का संविधान सिर्फ़ एक किताब नहीं - देश की आत्मा है। ये हर नागरिक की गरिमा का कवच है, हर आवाज़ की ताक़त है - न्याय, स्वतंत्रता, समानता और भाईचारे का रक्षक। यही हमारे लोकतंत्र की नींव है, और अन्याय के ख़िलाफ़ हमारा सबसे बड़ा हथियार। संविधान दिवस पर संकल्प दोहराता हूँ - हम हर हाल में इसकी रक्षा करेंगे, और हर भारतीय के अधिकार के लिए लड़ते रहेंगे। जय संविधान, जय हिंद! 🇮🇳— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 26, 2026
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also conveyed his greetings. "Today, protecting the Constitution’s core ideals—justice, liberty, equality, fraternity, secularism, and socialism—is our greatest national responsibility. Let us renew our pledge to protect the Constitution and democracy and preserve the country’s unity, integrity, and harmony," he said in a post on X.
Constitution Day, also known as 'Samvidhan Divas', is celebrated in the country on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect on January 26, 1950.
“राजनीतिक लोकतंत्र तब तक टिक नहीं सकता, जब तक उसके आधार में सामाजिक लोकतंत्र न हो।” ~ बाबासाहेब डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर जी सभी देशवासियों को संविधान दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। महात्मा गाँधी, पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू, सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल, नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस, मौलाना आज़ाद, डॉ. राजेंद्र प्रसाद, सरोजिनी नायडू, बाबासाहेब डॉ आंबेडकर सहित उन सभी महान राष्ट्रनायकों को नमन, जिन्होंने आधुनिक भारत की नींव रखी। आज संविधान के मूल आदर्शों - न्याय, स्वतंत्रता, समानता, बंधुता, धर्मनिरपेक्षता और समाजवाद की रक्षा करना हमारी सबसे बड़ी राष्ट्रीय ज़िम्मेदारी है। आइए, हम संविधान और लोकतंत्र की रक्षा तथा देश की एकता, अखंडता और सद्भाव बनाए रखने का पुनः संकल्प लें। जय हिंद। जय संविधान। #ConstitutionDay— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 26, 2026
The Modi government in 2015 notified its decision to celebrate November 26 every year as Constitution Day to promote the values of the foundational document among citizens.
Also read: