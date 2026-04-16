Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill Will Change Political Map To One Party's Favour: RJD MP
Abhay Kumar Sinha said a decision taken in a hurry always proves to be wrong, and the current one is a living example of that.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Abhay Kumar Sinha on Thursday said the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, has been introduced to temporarily change India's political map to one party's favour.
He asked why the Union government, which has been delaying the decennial census since 2021 and halted the implementation of the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, is in a hurry. "As our elders said, a decision taken in a hurry always proves to be wrong, and the current one is a living example of that," he said.
Sinha further said that to correct the current mistake, the government may bring "the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill and the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Third Amendment) Bill".
He said the Delimitation Commission members can only suggest to the government about the redrawing of boundaries for constituencies and can never take a call, which is the exclusive right of those elected by the people.
"A 15-year-old census is going to be the basis of the Delimitation exercise. It's being told by the government to scores of people from backward communities that this amendment will benefit them. How is this possible when the numbers and figures are missing?" Sinha asked.
Sinha said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the Census exercise has kicked off, in which caste censuses will also be conducted. "Then what's the issue in waiting for the exercise to get over for the Delimitation Exercise to set it with the latest figure? Why is there a hurry?" Sinha asked.
On the women's reservation, he said the RJD fully supports the issue. "Social justice and equality have always been our party's stance. Our leader, Lalu Prasad Yadav, has always said that without the reservation of extremely backward, backward and Dalits, it will be a fraud with the poor," he added.
Sinha said the most dangerous aspect of the amendment is that, once it's published in the gazette, it becomes an act and no court of law can question that. "Keeping such a significant decision out of the judicial purview is a direct attack on the fabric of the Constitution," he added.
Sinha said the government is afraid of conducting a caste census as it will throw up the exact numbers of people who will ask for their demand, which the Centre doesn't want.
Sinha said the real empowerment doesn't come through by increasing seats in Parliament, it comes by giving women from every community equal opportunity. "This amendment will give more opportunity to the upper caste and rich women, while those living in village or working in the fields will be neglected forever. Can a woman from the city be a voice for her rural counterpart?" he added.
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