ETV Bharat / bharat

Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill Will Change Political Map To One Party's Favour: RJD MP

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Abhay Kumar Sinha on Thursday said the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, has been introduced to temporarily change India's political map to one party's favour.

He asked why the Union government, which has been delaying the decennial census since 2021 and halted the implementation of the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, is in a hurry. "As our elders said, a decision taken in a hurry always proves to be wrong, and the current one is a living example of that," he said.

Sinha further said that to correct the current mistake, the government may bring "the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill and the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Third Amendment) Bill".

He said the Delimitation Commission members can only suggest to the government about the redrawing of boundaries for constituencies and can never take a call, which is the exclusive right of those elected by the people.

"A 15-year-old census is going to be the basis of the Delimitation exercise. It's being told by the government to scores of people from backward communities that this amendment will benefit them. How is this possible when the numbers and figures are missing?" Sinha asked.