ETV Bharat / bharat

'Consider Afresh VRS Plea Of IPS Officer Who Participated In CAA Protests': SC To Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs which rejected the request of voluntary retirement from service (VRS) of a 1997 batch Maharashtra cadre IPS officer, as he was facing disciplinary proceedings for participating in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in 2019 and in two other complaints.

The judgment was delivered by Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe on a plea filed by officer Abdur Rahman. The bench said it is of the opinion that the Centre has not examined the complaints in detail before taking the decision dated October 25, 2019, of not accepting the notice for VRS.

"Further, in view of the subsequent developments where chargesheets dated 17.06.2020, 06.10.2020 and 24.04.2022, were issued but the State Government has been unable to conclude the disciplinary proceedings, the Central Government must revisit its decision dated 25.10.2019 and examine the notice for voluntary retirement afresh," it said.

"We hold that the Central Government has the last word when deciding a request for VRS under Rule 16(2A) of the 1958 Rules and in doing so, it is not bound by the recommendation of the State Government. We also make it clear that this power is not unconstrained and is qualified," it added.

The bench directed the MHA to take into account the facts and circumstances as indicated hereinabove and pass appropriate orders under proviso to Rule 16(2A) on the application for VRS by the appellant.

"Needless to say, against the order that may be passed by the MHA under proviso to Rule 16(2A), if necessary and if so advised, the appellant may be entitled to avail such remedies as may be available in law, including invocation of jurisdiction of the CAT," it said.

The bench directed that the decision in this regard shall be taken within three months from today. On April 24, 2022, a chargesheet was issued to Rahman for major penalty in relation to alleged misconduct of not attending to duties on and from December 12, 2019 after filing a plea in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and without interim relief by the CAT; and for registering protest against the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 on social media as well as physically participating in protests and, registering protest against police action on social media.