ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Consider A One‑time Reprieve For Class 6 Students’: SC To CBSE In Three-Language Policy Row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the CBSE to consider a one‑time reprieve for Class 6 students from the third‑language requirement, shielding them from a mandatory Class 10 exam in that subject while safeguarding existing foreign‑language combinations. The apex court also questioned CBSE’s classification of English as a non‑indigenous language under its revised three‑language policy.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench also asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to examine whether the third language should in fact be introduced from Class 6 or if implementation could begin from Class 3 or 4. The bench asked CBSE, NCERT, and the Centre to review the policy and “go back to the drawing board."

During the hearing, the bench stressed the need for a roadmap to ensure adequate teachers, course material and other infrastructure are available before the policy rollout. Justice Bagchi observed that the other important aspect is where to draw the line: whether it is 6th standard or it is 3rd standard, requiring a decision based on the CBSE curricula regarding three languages or two languages.

The bench also cautioned against treating Indian regional languages as inferior merely because it is perceived that they fail to offer employment opportunities as foreign languages.

The bench told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, that if the standard is class 6 for you, give them a reprieve for the current sixth standard so that the issue of retrospective operation also gets obviated and their immediate issue gets resolved too.

“My experience is that the third language is from class 3 or 4…anyone now taking a choice for 2027 knows that I have these three options available. But one who has already taken, let them be given a reprieve…," observed Justice Bagchi. Bhati said the CBSE had permitted flexible staffing arrangements and that students would initially be taught at a foundational level.

The bench said though it was not questioning the rollout of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, its implementation could not adversely affect students’ rights.

Justice Bagchi said the deeper argument would be whether we consider English as a native language or as a foreign language; perhaps that would require a constitutional analysis. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing a petitioner, argued that English is the official language of the apex court and the legislature, and stressed that they are saying it is not native after 400 years. “You have to answer on that…," the bench orally told Bhati.

Justice Bagchi observed that the court would have to examine the issue as to the extent to which English can be considered a non-indigenous language. “I personally have serious reservations about the expression 'native'. It has a very colonial connotation. It should be 'indigenous'…," Justice Bagchi observed orally.