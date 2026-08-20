‘Consider A One‑time Reprieve For Class 6 Students’: SC To CBSE In Three-Language Policy Row
The apex court stressed the need for a roadmap to ensure adequate teachers, course material and other infrastructure are available before the policy rollout.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the CBSE to consider a one‑time reprieve for Class 6 students from the third‑language requirement, shielding them from a mandatory Class 10 exam in that subject while safeguarding existing foreign‑language combinations. The apex court also questioned CBSE’s classification of English as a non‑indigenous language under its revised three‑language policy.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench also asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to examine whether the third language should in fact be introduced from Class 6 or if implementation could begin from Class 3 or 4. The bench asked CBSE, NCERT, and the Centre to review the policy and “go back to the drawing board."
During the hearing, the bench stressed the need for a roadmap to ensure adequate teachers, course material and other infrastructure are available before the policy rollout. Justice Bagchi observed that the other important aspect is where to draw the line: whether it is 6th standard or it is 3rd standard, requiring a decision based on the CBSE curricula regarding three languages or two languages.
The bench also cautioned against treating Indian regional languages as inferior merely because it is perceived that they fail to offer employment opportunities as foreign languages.
The bench told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, that if the standard is class 6 for you, give them a reprieve for the current sixth standard so that the issue of retrospective operation also gets obviated and their immediate issue gets resolved too.
“My experience is that the third language is from class 3 or 4…anyone now taking a choice for 2027 knows that I have these three options available. But one who has already taken, let them be given a reprieve…," observed Justice Bagchi. Bhati said the CBSE had permitted flexible staffing arrangements and that students would initially be taught at a foundational level.
The bench said though it was not questioning the rollout of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, its implementation could not adversely affect students’ rights.
Justice Bagchi said the deeper argument would be whether we consider English as a native language or as a foreign language; perhaps that would require a constitutional analysis. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing a petitioner, argued that English is the official language of the apex court and the legislature, and stressed that they are saying it is not native after 400 years. “You have to answer on that…," the bench orally told Bhati.
Justice Bagchi observed that the court would have to examine the issue as to the extent to which English can be considered a non-indigenous language. “I personally have serious reservations about the expression 'native'. It has a very colonial connotation. It should be 'indigenous'…," Justice Bagchi observed orally.
The CJI told Bhati that it is essential to check what is happening with boards other than CBSE, such as the ICSE board and the international board. Sankaranarayanan said there is no change in ICSE and no change in state boards. The bench observed that there is nothing wrong with introducing the third language, but it is the manner in which it is introduced is the concern of the petitioners. “Learning any new language is a big asset and invaluable. There is no compulsion for examination; why should there be a reluctance?," observed the bench.
The bench also asked, what is the harm if a person from North India chooses to learn a language from South India. “The larger issue is the response of states and other agencies to this National Education Policy," observed the CJI. Sankaranarayanan said the 2020 policy says it will come from 2030 -- in a phased manner and the idea is to have a runway for infrastructure -- but they have jumped the gun and started implementing in 2026.
Justice Bagchi said there are two aspects: whether it was within the constitutional scheme to introduce the policy, which is the deeper question, and perhaps the English language would become one of these. The bench asked the CBSE to “go back to the drawing board” on the immediate application of the policy to Class 6 students.
Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for one of the petitioners, argued that the issue was particularly for Class 6 students. He stressed that CBSE did not have the statutory authority to frame the curriculum for classes 6 to 8, which is in the domain of the NCERT.
Bhati contended that the scheme contemplated only internal assessment for the transitional classes and that students would not be held back even if they did not qualify. The bench was hearing pleas by parents challenging the CBSE’s decision to introduce a three-language formula under which students are required to study three languages, with two being Indian languages.
The CBSE’s June 29 transitional guidelines already provided relief to students in Classes 7, 8 and 9 who were already studying two non-native languages.
Such students were permitted to retain their existing combination and add an Indian language as the third language. The additional language would be assessed through internal school-based assessment and would not have a CBSE Board examination when the students reached Class 10.
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