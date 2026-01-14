Conservation, Registration Of Traditional Cattle Breeds Essential For Their Protection: Chouhan
The minister said teams from ICAR and NDRI have identified 246 indigenous cattle breeds and registered 16 of them so far, which is an achievement.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the conservation and registration of traditional breeds of cows, buffaloes, goats and sheep are essential, as they are valuable assets and proper registration plays a vital role in their protection.
Highlighting the benefits of traditional animal breeds, Chouhan said, "For the benefits of farmers, ICAR and NDRI teams have started identifying various breeds and registering them. So far, 246 breeds have been identified, and 16 have been registered, which is an achievement for us."
"During the identification process, teams came across a unique breed of sheep capable of giving birth to three to four lambs at a time. Preserving such exceptional breeds is part of our mission, as they have the potential to significantly enhance livestock assets and strengthen rural livelihoods," he added.
Chouhan explained that livestock forms a strong foundation of the village economy, and indigenous breeds are not limited merely to milk or agriculture, as they are also an identity of our traditions. "Along with NDRI and ICAR scientists, our farmers and livestock keepers are playing a significant role in preserving this invaluable heritage. For this, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all my fellow companions," he said at the certificate distribution ceremony of animal breed registration and breed conservation awards at Pusa, New Delhi.
"Livestock is important for humans to keep the ecological balance. If there is an imbalance, then it will hurt the environment. The scientists have been saving the indigenous breeds of animals," he added.
Indigenous Livestock
As per the 20th Livestock Census by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, India is home to a cattle population of 193.46 million. Of this, 142.11 million are indigenous and non-descript cattle, accounting for nearly 73.45% of the country's total cattle population, underscoring the critical importance of conserving native breeds.
Conserving Indigenous Breeds
To supplement the efforts of states and union territories in conserving, promoting and expanding the population of indigenous bovine breeds, the Central government is implementing the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), which focuses on the development and conservation of native breeds, genetic upgradation of the bovine population, and enhancement of milk productivity of all indigenous breeds recognized by the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources. The mission ensures a comprehensive and inclusive approach to safeguarding the country's livestock heritage, the ministry said.
Livestock-Integrated Farming
The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is implementing the centrally sponsored Scheme, National Mission on Natural Farming, to promote farming practices rooted in local agro-ecological understanding and India's rich traditional knowledge system.
The mission emphasises livestock-integrated farming models, preferably based on local cow breeds, along with farmer-to-farmer extension as a key driver of adoption. Natural farming under the mission relies on on-farm, low-cost inputs such as Beejamrut, Jeevamrut, GhanJeevamrut, Neemastra, Dashparni, and other traditional formulations, it added.
Also Read