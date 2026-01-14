ETV Bharat / bharat

Conservation, Registration Of Traditional Cattle Breeds Essential For Their Protection: Chouhan

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the conservation and registration of traditional breeds of cows, buffaloes, goats and sheep are essential, as they are valuable assets and proper registration plays a vital role in their protection.

Highlighting the benefits of traditional animal breeds, Chouhan said, "For the benefits of farmers, ICAR and NDRI teams have started identifying various breeds and registering them. So far, 246 breeds have been identified, and 16 have been registered, which is an achievement for us."

"During the identification process, teams came across a unique breed of sheep capable of giving birth to three to four lambs at a time. Preserving such exceptional breeds is part of our mission, as they have the potential to significantly enhance livestock assets and strengthen rural livelihoods," he added.

Chouhan explained that livestock forms a strong foundation of the village economy, and indigenous breeds are not limited merely to milk or agriculture, as they are also an identity of our traditions. "Along with NDRI and ICAR scientists, our farmers and livestock keepers are playing a significant role in preserving this invaluable heritage. For this, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all my fellow companions," he said at the certificate distribution ceremony of animal breed registration and breed conservation awards at Pusa, New Delhi.

"Livestock is important for humans to keep the ecological balance. If there is an imbalance, then it will hurt the environment. The scientists have been saving the indigenous breeds of animals," he added.

Indigenous Livestock