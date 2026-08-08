ETV Bharat / bharat

Conservation Milestone: World's First Captive-Bred Vultures Take Flight Into The Wild In Assam

Mumbai: Decades after toxic veterinary drugs decimated 99 per cent of India's scavenger populations, conservation authorities have orchestrated a historic global first with the soft release of captive-bred vultures into the wild in Assam.

Ten buzzards — comprising five rare slender-billed and five white-rumped — stepped out of isolation into their natural forest habitat on Friday at the Jatayu Soft Release Centre in Tewaripal of Assam's Biswanath district, the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) said in a statement. The release is the culmination of a conservation breeding programme jointly run by the Assam forest department and BNHS since 2007.

The birds had been shifted from the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre at Rani to the release aviary in Biswanath three months ago for acclimatisation before being introduced into the wild.

India's populations of Gyps vultures declined by 99 per cent in the last 20 years due to poisoning caused by veterinary non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), particularly diclofenac. The government has since banned veterinary use of diclofenac as well as aceclofenac, ketoprofen, and nimesulide.

In Assam, pesticide poisoning of livestock carcasses continues to pose an additional threat to vultures. Kaziranga National Park established the dedicated release aviary at Biswanath as part of the programme to facilitate the scientific reintroduction of captive-bred vultures into their natural habitat.