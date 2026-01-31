Consensus On NCP Factions Working Together Reached Before Ajit’s Death: Sharad Pawar
Pawar said he had “no idea” about Sunetra, the wife of Ajit Pawar, who is likely to be sworn in as Maharashtra's deputy chief minister.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST
Baramati: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said the merger process of the two NCP factions had already begun but was interrupted by Ajit Pawar’s death. He added that a consensus had been reached before Ajit passed away.
Addressing a press conference here, Pawar said his party leader Jayant Patil, had been holding merger talks with Ajit for the past four months.
“We had reached a consensus that both factions would work together. The decision on the merger was supposed to be announced on February 12. Ajit had given this date, but unfortunately, the accident took place,” he said.
Pawar was responding to questions amid reports that Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, is likely to be sworn in as Maharashtra deputy chief minister. He said he had “no idea” about the development and had learnt about it through the media.
“I am not aware of the swearing-in. I didn’t even know it was scheduled for today. There was no discussion with me,” he said.
Pawar added that the decision on this lies within the ruling NCP faction. “The names of Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare came up, and it is learnt that they took the initiative. They might have taken a decision internally within the party,” he said.
The NCP (SP) chief said the ruling faction may have felt the need to fill the post following Ajit Pawar’s death in the January 28 air crash in Baramati.
On speculation surrounding the air crash, Pawar said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had begun an investigation and would examine all aspects.
