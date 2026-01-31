ETV Bharat / bharat

Consensus On NCP Factions Working Together Reached Before Ajit’s Death: Sharad Pawar

Baramati: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said the merger process of the two NCP factions had already begun but was interrupted by Ajit Pawar’s death. He added that a consensus had been reached before Ajit passed away.

Addressing a press conference here, Pawar said his party leader Jayant Patil, had been holding merger talks with Ajit for the past four months.

“We had reached a consensus that both factions would work together. The decision on the merger was supposed to be announced on February 12. Ajit had given this date, but unfortunately, the accident took place,” he said.

Pawar was responding to questions amid reports that Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, is likely to be sworn in as Maharashtra deputy chief minister. He said he had “no idea” about the development and had learnt about it through the media.