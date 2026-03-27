Consensus-Driven Decision-Making Process Of WTO Non-Negotiable: Goyal
Goyal emphasised that rebuilding trust is essential to revitalising consensus-driven decision-making, which is non-negotiable and bedrock of WTO
By PTI
Published : March 27, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Friday said the consensus-driven decision-making process of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) is non-negotiable, describing it as the bedrock of the multilateral body.
Addressing a session on ‘Decision-Making and Past Mandates’ on the second day of the 14th ministerial conference (MC14) of the WTO in Yaounde, Cameroon, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also said there is a need to undertake a comprehensive and constructive stock-taking of the present impasse.
"Emphasised that rebuilding trust is essential to revitalising consensus-driven decision-making, which is non-negotiable and bedrock of WTO," he said in a social media post.
The issue is important as certain developed countries are critical of the consensus-driven decision-making system at the Geneva-based multilateral trade body. Those nations are pushing for WTO reforms. They are arguing that consensus allows even a single member country to block decisions taken in the WTO meetings.
However, developing nations, such as India, support this process as it ensures an equal voice to all countries.
The minister highlighted that a truly integrated multilateral trading system can only flourish when its institutional framework remains cohesive, resilient, and aligned with the shared aspirations of its members.
"Underlined the importance of undertaking a comprehensive and constructive stock-take of the present impasse, with a focus on understanding the underlying causes, while ensuring that discussions remain transparent, inclusive, and member-driven," Goyal added.
The four-day MC14 started on March 26.
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