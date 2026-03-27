ETV Bharat / bharat

Consensus-Driven Decision-Making Process Of WTO Non-Negotiable: Goyal

New Delhi: India on Friday said the consensus-driven decision-making process of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) is non-negotiable, describing it as the bedrock of the multilateral body.

Addressing a session on ‘Decision-Making and Past Mandates’ on the second day of the 14th ministerial conference (MC14) of the WTO in Yaounde, Cameroon, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also said there is a need to undertake a comprehensive and constructive stock-taking of the present impasse.

"Emphasised that rebuilding trust is essential to revitalising consensus-driven decision-making, which is non-negotiable and bedrock of WTO," he said in a social media post.

The issue is important as certain developed countries are critical of the consensus-driven decision-making system at the Geneva-based multilateral trade body. Those nations are pushing for WTO reforms. They are arguing that consensus allows even a single member country to block decisions taken in the WTO meetings.