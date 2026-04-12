Connecting Last Mile, Serving Poorest: 100 New Projects With Investment Of Rs 1.53 Lakh Cr For Railway Expansion
Major focus is on laying new lines in tribal areas and decongesting choked routes to improve punctuality along with enhancing passenger experience.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
New Delhi: In a transformative expansion under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the Indian Railways is undertaking initiatives to connect the last mile and serve the poorest and most neglected regions.
Focusing on inclusive growth and national integration, 100 railway projects, involving new lines, doubling, multitracking along with bypass lines, flyovers and chord lines, have been sanctioned in 2025–26. A total investment of Rs 1.53 lakh crore has been committed across these projects, covering more than 6,000 kilometres of railway network, marking a historic milestone in railway expansion.
"This unprecedented push reflects Indian Railways’ commitment to uniting the diverse nation through enhanced connectivity, while laying the foundation for a high-capacity, future-ready network," stated the Ministry of Railways.
Compared to the previous fiscal (2024–25), where 64 projects worth Rs 72,869 crore covering over 2,800 kilometres were sanctioned, project approvals have increased by 56 percent, route coverage has surged by over 114 percent, and financial commitment has witnessed a remarkable jump of more than 110 percent, the Ministry announced.
The projects are strategically aimed at decongesting saturated routes, improving punctuality, and enhancing passenger experience while expanding connectivity to underserved regions. These are expected to significantly improve operational efficiency and reduce travel time across the network.
These projects span across India with Maharashtra (17 projects), Bihar (11), Jharkhand (10), and Madhya Pradesh (9) emerging as key focus states, given their critical role in freight corridors, industrial connectivity, and passenger demand. These states form the backbone of India’s logistics network, and enhanced connectivity here will have cascading benefits across the economy, the Ministry informed.
Notably, these projects go beyond infrastructure creation, enabling social transformation. A major focus has been laid on expanding rail connectivity in tribal and remote regions. Landmark initiatives such as the Rowghat–Jagdalpur line in Chhattisgarh, along with multiple corridors in Jharkhand and Odisha, will ensure access to markets, healthcare, education and employment opportunities, bringing underserved populations into the mainstream of national development.
Major projects include the Kasara–Manmad 3rd and 4th line (131 km) at around Rs 10,150 crore, the Kharsia–Naya Raipur–Parmalkasa 5th & 6th line (278 km) at over Rs 8,740 crore, the Itarsi–Nagpur 4th line (297 km) at over Rs 5,450 crore, and the Secunderabad (Sanathnagar)–Wadi 3rd and 4th line (173 km) at more than Rs 5,000 crore. Together, these projects alone account for over ₹28,000 crore, highlighting the focus on strengthening high-density trunk routes.
The projects are strategically aligned with the Mission 3000 MT initiative aimed at significantly enhancing cargo capacity. Energy corridor projects dominate the portfolio, facilitating faster coal and mineral movement and strengthening energy security.
The High Density Network projects address congestion on critical routes, while the Rail Sagar Corridor improves port connectivity and coastal trade. Together, these initiatives will enhance overall network efficiency and logistics performance.
These projects are expected to generate substantial employment, stimulate demand in core sectors such as steel and cement, and reduce logistics costs across the country. As these projects progress, they will enhance railway capacity, improve service delivery, and act as a catalyst for India’s economic growth.
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