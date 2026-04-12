ETV Bharat / bharat

Connecting Last Mile, Serving Poorest: 100 New Projects With Investment Of Rs 1.53 Lakh Cr For Railway Expansion

New Delhi: In a transformative expansion under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the Indian Railways is undertaking initiatives to connect the last mile and serve the poorest and most neglected regions.

Focusing on inclusive growth and national integration, 100 railway projects, involving new lines, doubling, multitracking along with bypass lines, flyovers and chord lines, have been sanctioned in 2025–26. A total investment of Rs 1.53 lakh crore has been committed across these projects, covering more than 6,000 kilometres of railway network, marking a historic milestone in railway expansion.

"This unprecedented push reflects Indian Railways’ commitment to uniting the diverse nation through enhanced connectivity, while laying the foundation for a high-capacity, future-ready network," stated the Ministry of Railways.

Compared to the previous fiscal (2024–25), where 64 projects worth Rs 72,869 crore covering over 2,800 kilometres were sanctioned, project approvals have increased by 56 percent, route coverage has surged by over 114 percent, and financial commitment has witnessed a remarkable jump of more than 110 percent, the Ministry announced.

The projects are strategically aimed at decongesting saturated routes, improving punctuality, and enhancing passenger experience while expanding connectivity to underserved regions. These are expected to significantly improve operational efficiency and reduce travel time across the network.

These projects span across India with Maharashtra (17 projects), Bihar (11), Jharkhand (10), and Madhya Pradesh (9) emerging as key focus states, given their critical role in freight corridors, industrial connectivity, and passenger demand. These states form the backbone of India’s logistics network, and enhanced connectivity here will have cascading benefits across the economy, the Ministry informed.