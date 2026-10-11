Connaught Place Shops, Eateries Stay Open Amid Heavy Security During CJP Protest
Amid heavy police presence and barricading on roads leading towards Jantar Mantar, several shops, showrooms and eateries remained open in Connaught Place, reports Chanchal Mukherjee
Published : October 11, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Several showrooms, shops, and eateries in Connaught Place remained open on Sunday amid a heavy police deployment, even as security personnel detained sporadic groups of protesters arriving to stage a demonstration. Roads leading toward Jantar Mantar were also barricaded at multiple points, heavily restricting traffic movement in the area.
Officials said the significant security detail was aimed at maintaining law and order while regulating the movement of both demonstrators and commuters as the unfolding events disrupted parts of the national capital for the second consecutive day following the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest call, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter roll irregularities.
Despite the heavy security presence, several local commercial establishments continued business as usual. However, scattered groups of protesters still drew significant police intervention. Extensive barricading along approach routes severely restricted normal traffic flow, heavily choking commuter access toward the Jantar Mantar protest site.
Meanwhile, taking to social media X, Delhi Police said, “Preventive arrest u/s 126/170 BNSS of Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das was done on October 10. All due legal procedures were followed, and they were produced before the SEM Court, Delhi Cantt, on October 11. A bail bond as Surety Bond of Rs 50,000 was filed for maintaining peace and good behaviour, for a period of one year, and they were released by the SEM Court.”
After being released from Delhi Police’s detention, Dipke, convenor and founder of CJP, said that they haven’t signed any bond that says they won’t protest and that they will hit the streets again.
Following his release from Delhi Police detention, CJP founder and convenor Dipke said that the group refused to sign any bond restricting their right to demonstrate, vowing that they will soon hit the streets again.
“Heading back to my village to be with my family during this moment of grief. Saurav and Ashu will address a press conference in Delhi,” he said, referring to the death of his grandmother.
“The CJP will neither back down nor be intimidated. October 10 will go down as the beginning of the end of this dictatorship,” Dipke added.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, CJP spokesperson Das questioned why the government was going to such lengths to shield the election chief.
“What does Gyanesh Kumar have that you are protecting him so much? What does he know?” he asked, challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to explain the heavy-handed police response.
Das claimed that phones of CJP leaders were seized without any seizure memo. “We fear they may have been hacked or cloned. We want to put on record that our phones may have been compromised,” he alleged.
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