ETV Bharat / bharat

Connaught Place Shops, Eateries Stay Open Amid Heavy Security During CJP Protest

New Delhi: Several showrooms, shops, and eateries in Connaught Place remained open on Sunday amid a heavy police deployment, even as security personnel detained sporadic groups of protesters arriving to stage a demonstration. Roads leading toward Jantar Mantar were also barricaded at multiple points, heavily restricting traffic movement in the area.

Officials said the significant security detail was aimed at maintaining law and order while regulating the movement of both demonstrators and commuters as the unfolding events disrupted parts of the national capital for the second consecutive day following the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest call, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter roll irregularities.

Connaught Place Shops, Eateries Stay Open Amid Heavy Security During CJP Protest (ETV Bharat)

Despite the heavy security presence, several local commercial establishments continued business as usual. However, scattered groups of protesters still drew significant police intervention. Extensive barricading along approach routes severely restricted normal traffic flow, heavily choking commuter access toward the Jantar Mantar protest site.

Meanwhile, taking to social media X, Delhi Police said, “Preventive arrest u/s 126/170 BNSS of Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das was done on October 10. All due legal procedures were followed, and they were produced before the SEM Court, Delhi Cantt, on October 11. A bail bond as Surety Bond of Rs 50,000 was filed for maintaining peace and good behaviour, for a period of one year, and they were released by the SEM Court.”

After being released from Delhi Police’s detention, Dipke, convenor and founder of CJP, said that they haven’t signed any bond that says they won’t protest and that they will hit the streets again.

Connaught Place Shops, Eateries Stay Open Amid Heavy Security During CJP Protest (ETV Bharat)

Following his release from Delhi Police detention, CJP founder and convenor Dipke said that the group refused to sign any bond restricting their right to demonstrate, vowing that they will soon hit the streets again.