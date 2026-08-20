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Conman Sukesh Writes Letter To Kejriwal, Threatens To Expose Three More 'Key Scams'

File photo of Sukesh Chandrasekhar ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Thursday wrote a letter from jail to former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-minister Satyender Jain, threatening to expose three more "key scams". "Dear Kejriwal Ji, Satyender Ji, and Proxy Party, one more tick in the box to expose your corruption. Gone right, the expose of 21-22 has been vindicated; now, after the 'Liquor policy' case, it's 'Jal Board'. Next 3 more to go, loading... "3 more 'Scams' and 'corruption' of yours in 3 other key departments will be exposed; don't worry. Soon, 'AAP' - Anytime, Always Party of scam, reputation will only move levels up of the reality which is 'Scams'," the letter said.