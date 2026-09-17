'Conjectural Inference Is Drawn By ECI': Supreme Court Questions Legislative Majority Test In Shiv Sena Dispute
The bench asked whether the poll panel had considered the possibility of denying the reserved symbol to both factions.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 17, 2026 at 10:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the use of legislative majority as a test to decide the Shiv Sena symbol dispute. It observed that votes were polled for the united Shiv Sena and once there is a split, one would not know whether that person voted, or would have voted for the split Shiv Sena candidate?
"Would the voter vote for the truncated party is a matter of conjecture and that conjectural inference is drawn by Election Commission of India (ECI)," observed the apex court, adding that the voter actually votes for the party and not for the representative.
The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appeared for the Eknath Shinde faction.
The bench was hearing petitions challenging the ECI's decision recognising the Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotting it the party’s bow-and-arrow election symbol.
The bench questioned whether poll panel considered possibility of denying the reserved bow-and-arrow symbol to both the Eknath Shinde and the Uddhav Thackeray factions of the Shiv Sena and asking them to contest elections on separate symbols. Kaul contended that the legislative majority test adopted by the poll panel was legally valid and appropriate to the circumstances of the dispute.
It was argued that poll panel’s decision under the Symbols Order need not necessarily be consistent with the Speaker’s decision under the Tenth Schedule, as the two authorities perform different functions and apply different considerations.
The bench asked whether the poll panel had considered the possibility of denying the reserved symbol to both factions. The bench said that judicial review does not permit the court to substitute its discretion for the poll panel's. However, the court could examine whether relevant considerations and possible outcomes had been properly explored, the bench added.
The bench said reasonable consideration means whether all options have been addressed and the ECI can definitely say this is an interim option because of sentiments etc.
"What we see in the ECI order is more sense of, if not anything what else. That sort of logic emerges from ECI. The ECI is trying to do the best out of the bad business…cannot go into the party cadre test – too many, too numerous. Cannot go into referendum…it is a case where the democratic potential has been seen as a barometer of the organisation test, as an aspiration of the cadre itself," observed the bench.
The bench said the ECI went ahead with the legislative test because it was mentioned in the Sadiq Ali judgment, and despite disqualification, it proceeded with the legislative majority test.
"What Sadiq Ali says is the voter and the representative…but today after Tenth Schedule, the shield of the party has become more immune. The voter actually votes for the party and not for the representative….when you see the number and that number identifies with the national character, regional character or recognized or not recognized characters, you have to see the number. That is where the Tenth Schedule does not operate," noted the bench.
The bench said you apply the legislative test when the Tenth Schedule itself has been questioned in respect of a group, which alleged to have moved away from the political party and on the basis of the legislative test would require a very high test for the split crew to be identified as the political party till the disqualification is decided.
Kaul said that is why seats are not only seen but votes pooled are also seen, and the votes garnered are also seen. The bench said that is a very debatable way of going behind the idea of party democracy. “Votes were polled for united Shiv Sena. Once there is a split, you do not know whether that person voted, would have voted for the split Shiv Sena candidate?”
“Would the voter vote for the truncated party is a matter of conjecture and that conjectural inference is drawn by ECI to the ratio of Sadiq Ali,” observed Justice Bagchi. The bench observed that the Tenth Schedule seeks to protect party identity and consequentially may encroach on candidate or representative autonomy. The hearing in the matter will continue on September 22.
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