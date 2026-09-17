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'Conjectural Inference Is Drawn By ECI': Supreme Court Questions Legislative Majority Test In Shiv Sena Dispute

File photo of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 4 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the use of legislative majority as a test to decide the Shiv Sena symbol dispute. It observed that votes were polled for the united Shiv Sena and once there is a split, one would not know whether that person voted, or would have voted for the split Shiv Sena candidate? "Would the voter vote for the truncated party is a matter of conjecture and that conjectural inference is drawn by Election Commission of India (ECI)," observed the apex court, adding that the voter actually votes for the party and not for the representative. The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appeared for the Eknath Shinde faction. The bench was hearing petitions challenging the ECI's decision recognising the Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotting it the party’s bow-and-arrow election symbol. The bench questioned whether poll panel considered possibility of denying the reserved bow-and-arrow symbol to both the Eknath Shinde and the Uddhav Thackeray factions of the Shiv Sena and asking them to contest elections on separate symbols. Kaul contended that the legislative majority test adopted by the poll panel was legally valid and appropriate to the circumstances of the dispute. It was argued that poll panel’s decision under the Symbols Order need not necessarily be consistent with the Speaker’s decision under the Tenth Schedule, as the two authorities perform different functions and apply different considerations. The bench asked whether the poll panel had considered the possibility of denying the reserved symbol to both factions. The bench said that judicial review does not permit the court to substitute its discretion for the poll panel's. However, the court could examine whether relevant considerations and possible outcomes had been properly explored, the bench added.