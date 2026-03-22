Congress's Top Three To Lead Aggressive Campaign For Kerala, Assam Assembly Polls
Party insiders said that, based on local demand, the schedules of Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi are being worked out in both states.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is planning an aggressive campaign for the upcoming assembly polls in Kerala and Assam, led by its top three leaders — Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
All 140 assembly seats in Kerala and 126 seats in Assam will go to the polls on April 9, with the results on May 4. The Congress is contesting in around 95 seats as part of the UDF in Kerala and 100 seats as part of an opposition alliance in Assam.
The Congress campaign is going to roll out in full steam after March 26, the last date of withdrawal of nominations, during which Rahul is expected to address several public meetings in both states and will likely flag the social welfare and developmental agenda of the party to woo electors, besides targeting the ruling LDF in Kerala and NDA in Assam, party insiders say.
According to them, Priyanka will focus on wooing the women voters who comprise half the electorate, besides training her guns on the ruling combine in the two poll-bound states.
The Congress has been in opposition in both Assam and Kerala since 2016 and hopes to return to power in 2026. However, party insiders said while the grand old party managers were confident of a win in Kerala, Assam offered a good chance but was still an uphill task.
Given brighter prospects in Kerala, both Rahul and Priyanka will address around 10-12 public events, including rallies, corner meetings and roadshows during the short campaign window, said party insiders, adding that the plan is to cover all the 14 districts in the southern state.
"The LoP is visiting the state on March 25 for a public rally at Kozhikode. Priyanka Gandhi will also visit the state soon. Our campaign is going to be very aggressive. We will target the failures of the LDF government. At the same time, we will also present our vision of developing the state before the voters. We will try to hold events in all the districts in the state," AICC secretary in charge of Kerala PV Mohan told ETV Bharat.
Priyanka represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, which was represented by Rahul from 2019-2024. Hence, the special focus of both leaders in the state.
Betting on Kerala, the AICC has also deployed senior leaders from across the country as observers for all 14 districts to coordinate the campaign. The observers were briefed by the AICC in charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunshi, special observers Sachin Pilot and KJ George, on Sunday, along with other senior leaders.
"The UDF is going strong. We completed candidate selection on all seats without any fuss. That says a lot about how effectively the leadership handled candidate selection and managed expectations," AICC secretary in charge of Kerala BM Sandeep Kumar told ETV Bharat. "The LDF government has neglected public welfare and mismanaged resources. Our promises prioritise education, healthcare, and the welfare of every resident," he added.
In Assam, the top leadership is expected to address around five public events and more corner meetings to connect with the masses. Congress insiders said the tight campaign will focus on around 35 seats in the upper districts, including Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Jorhat, Majuli, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji, to counter the NDA.
"The entire top leadership will campaign in the state. The details are being worked out," AICC secretary in charge of Assam Manoj Chauhan told ETV Bharat.
Former Union Minister Pawan Ghatowar said the Congress campaign will start aggressively after March 26 and would focus on the failures of the NDA government as well as the grand old party's vision for the northeastern state. "Our manifesto will present a vision for the future. The campaign would obviously flag the failures of the state government. We will also focus on the issues related to local pride," Ghatowar told ETV Bharat.
The grand old party is also planning to announce a manifesto highlighting the issues related to local tribes and women to counter the NDA's eleventh-hour allowance for women.
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