ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress's Top Three To Lead Aggressive Campaign For Kerala, Assam Assembly Polls

New Delhi: The Congress is planning an aggressive campaign for the upcoming assembly polls in Kerala and Assam, led by its top three leaders — Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

All 140 assembly seats in Kerala and 126 seats in Assam will go to the polls on April 9, with the results on May 4. The Congress is contesting in around 95 seats as part of the UDF in Kerala and 100 seats as part of an opposition alliance in Assam.

The Congress campaign is going to roll out in full steam after March 26, the last date of withdrawal of nominations, during which Rahul is expected to address several public meetings in both states and will likely flag the social welfare and developmental agenda of the party to woo electors, besides targeting the ruling LDF in Kerala and NDA in Assam, party insiders say.

According to them, Priyanka will focus on wooing the women voters who comprise half the electorate, besides training her guns on the ruling combine in the two poll-bound states.

The Congress has been in opposition in both Assam and Kerala since 2016 and hopes to return to power in 2026. However, party insiders said while the grand old party managers were confident of a win in Kerala, Assam offered a good chance but was still an uphill task.

Given brighter prospects in Kerala, both Rahul and Priyanka will address around 10-12 public events, including rallies, corner meetings and roadshows during the short campaign window, said party insiders, adding that the plan is to cover all the 14 districts in the southern state.

"The LoP is visiting the state on March 25 for a public rally at Kozhikode. Priyanka Gandhi will also visit the state soon. Our campaign is going to be very aggressive. We will target the failures of the LDF government. At the same time, we will also present our vision of developing the state before the voters. We will try to hold events in all the districts in the state," AICC secretary in charge of Kerala PV Mohan told ETV Bharat.