Congress's Promise To Ban Bajrang Dal In Karnataka Manifesto Backfires, Mumbai Court Orders Probe

Mumbai: A Magistrate Court in Mumbai has ordered police to investigate allegations of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election manifesto of the Congress, promising to ban the 'Bajrang Dal'.

Alleging that its organisation was deliberately defamed through the manifesto, a Bajrang Dal activist has filed a complaint in court. Taking cognizance of the complaint, the Magistrate Court in Mumbai on January 5 directed the Bhandup Police to investigate the matter. Police have also been instructed to submit a detailed report of the investigation to the court by February 17.

A Bajrang Dal activist from Mumbai filed a complaint in the Magistrate's Court through his lawyer, Santosh Dubey, demanding action against Congress, its national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The complaint stated that senior Congress leaders had released a poll manifesto promising to ban Bajrang Dal if the party came to power in Karnataka.