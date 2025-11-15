ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress's Pramod Jain 'Bhaya' Winning Anta Bypoll In Rajasthan Is A Big Blow To Ruling BJP

Baran: While all attention has been focused on the Bihar Assembly elections, Congress quietly staged an upset when its candidate Pramod Jain 'Bhaya' won the Anta Assembly byelection in Rajasthan, dealing a big blow to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

The byelection had been triggered by the imprisonment of sitting BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, after the Rajasthan High Court in May 2025 upheld the 2020 decision of a session's court, and sent him to three-year's prison in a 2005 criminal case.

While Bhaya won the bypoll for his fourth term as MLA by securing 69,462 votes, BJP’s Morpal Suman came second with 53,868 votes, followed by Independent candidate Naresh Meena with 53,740 votes.

What Worked For Congress

Senior journalist from Baran Rakesh Gupta said Pramod Jain Bhaya's skillful election management by his campaign manager, Hindoli MLA Ashok Chandna, and anti-incumbency against the ruling dispensation, contributed to the Congress win, saying Chandna ensured that traditional Congress voters didn't get swayed by Independent candidates, while the latter caused significant damage to the BJP.

Gupta added that early into his campaign, Bhaya had removed those people from his campaign team, against whom there was a whiff of public resentment. This too contributed to his victory.

Gupta said another big reason behind Bhaya's win was former Congress MLA Naresh Meena's entry in the contest as an Independent, and Meena's supporters' subsequent attack on Lachhmangarh MLA and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara, ensured that Dotasara aggressively deployed his entire team into the election campaign, benefiting the Congress.

He added that Congress's social engineering message — of unity among various leaders (representing different castes) — signaled a positive vibe for Bhaya's campaign.

He further said that Bhaya's campaign received support from prominent Congress leaders from across the state, who could volunteer to participate in the campaign as they were not burdened by work, which they could have been had the party been in power.

Moreover, he said, the Congress, which was in some distress since being out of power, had united for the campaign, from senior leaders to grassroots workers, whereas the BJP relied solely on leaders from outside the region for its campaign.

The senior journalist also said that the anti-incumbency accrued against the BJP that has been in power in the state for the past two years, also shifted voters' inclination towards the Congress.

Congress leaders had also accused the ruling dispensation of misusing government machinery, which struck a chord with the public.