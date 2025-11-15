Congress's Pramod Jain 'Bhaya' Winning Anta Bypoll In Rajasthan Is A Big Blow To Ruling BJP
Analysing the outcome, senior journalist Rakesh Gupta says while Congress projected unity, the BJP campaign was disjointed despite the presence of heavyweights.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 1:35 PM IST
Baran: While all attention has been focused on the Bihar Assembly elections, Congress quietly staged an upset when its candidate Pramod Jain 'Bhaya' won the Anta Assembly byelection in Rajasthan, dealing a big blow to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.
The byelection had been triggered by the imprisonment of sitting BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, after the Rajasthan High Court in May 2025 upheld the 2020 decision of a session's court, and sent him to three-year's prison in a 2005 criminal case.
While Bhaya won the bypoll for his fourth term as MLA by securing 69,462 votes, BJP’s Morpal Suman came second with 53,868 votes, followed by Independent candidate Naresh Meena with 53,740 votes.
What Worked For Congress
Senior journalist from Baran Rakesh Gupta said Pramod Jain Bhaya's skillful election management by his campaign manager, Hindoli MLA Ashok Chandna, and anti-incumbency against the ruling dispensation, contributed to the Congress win, saying Chandna ensured that traditional Congress voters didn't get swayed by Independent candidates, while the latter caused significant damage to the BJP.
Gupta added that early into his campaign, Bhaya had removed those people from his campaign team, against whom there was a whiff of public resentment. This too contributed to his victory.
Gupta said another big reason behind Bhaya's win was former Congress MLA Naresh Meena's entry in the contest as an Independent, and Meena's supporters' subsequent attack on Lachhmangarh MLA and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara, ensured that Dotasara aggressively deployed his entire team into the election campaign, benefiting the Congress.
He added that Congress's social engineering message — of unity among various leaders (representing different castes) — signaled a positive vibe for Bhaya's campaign.
He further said that Bhaya's campaign received support from prominent Congress leaders from across the state, who could volunteer to participate in the campaign as they were not burdened by work, which they could have been had the party been in power.
Moreover, he said, the Congress, which was in some distress since being out of power, had united for the campaign, from senior leaders to grassroots workers, whereas the BJP relied solely on leaders from outside the region for its campaign.
The senior journalist also said that the anti-incumbency accrued against the BJP that has been in power in the state for the past two years, also shifted voters' inclination towards the Congress.
Congress leaders had also accused the ruling dispensation of misusing government machinery, which struck a chord with the public.
BJP's Campaign, And Where It Went Wrong
According to Gupta, the BJP had put in all its efforts in this byelection. While Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held two roadshows with former CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia, the latter camped in Anta for eight days and took full control of the campaign, putting her reputation at stake.
Former CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia is a five-time MP (1989, 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999) from the state's southeastern region of Hadoti, where her constituency, Jhalawar, is next to Baran. She was subsequently elected five times from Jhalawar's Jhalarapatan Assembly seat, and became CM twice.
The Anta Assembly seat is within the Jhalawar Lok Sabha constituency, which her son Dushyant Singh has won five times since 2004, when she became the CM. He too had put in all his efforts for a BJP win at Anta. Dushyant was in overall charge of everything, from election management to campaigning. Yet, BJP's Morpal Suman lost.
Gupta said that while CM Bhajanlal Sharma had campaigned in Anta, his close lieutenants were absent from the spotlight. Only former CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia and her lieutenants were visible, which may have sent a wrong message to the public.
He added that there is a sense that the historical Hadoti region, comprising four modern districts, has felt left out by the current ruling dispensation in the state, after having enjoyed Vasundhara Raje's munificence as two-time BJP CM, and Pramod Jain Bhaya's own importance in the Cabinet whenever the Congress has been in power in Rajasthan.
This was exacerbated when the BJP, for reasons unknown, kept both its ministers from the Hadoti region — Madan Dilawar and Hiralal Nagar — away from this campaign. Even Pratap Singh Singhvi, the MLA of Chhabra in neighbouring Baran district, did not participate in the campaigning.
For its campaign, the BJP fielded around three dozen MLAs and MPs, both current and former, besides over half-a-dozen state ministers fine-tuning their election strategy from time to time. The party also tried to put out a strong 'social engineering' message — displaying leaders from different castes in its campaign — but this too failed.
Meanwhile, at the grassroots, many party workers expressed their displeasure on social media after the defeat over the authoritarian attitude of senior administrative officials, claiming that they felt isolated by their own government, even as Congress successfully campaigned against BJP's alleged misuse of government machinery.
Factionalism within the BJP has been rampant since 2023, when it formed the state government. This was reflected in BJP's election management at Anta, which was demonstratively weaker than the Congress's.
According to Gupta, barring the Anta Assembly constituency, the district has felt left out of the state government's developmental projects since 2023, a possible factor behind the loss.
Also Read: