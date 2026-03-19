Congress’s Mukesh Malhotra To Remain Vijaypur MLA In Madhya Pradesh: SC Sets Aside High Court Ruling
The Supreme Court allowed Malhotra to keep his MLA status but barred him from voting and salary until the final verdict.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
Gwalior: The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld Congress leader Mukesh Malhotra’s status as the MLA for the Vijaypur constituency in Madhya Pradesh, overturning a recent ruling by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
Last week, the Gwalior Bench of the High Court nullified Mukesh’s election as MLA, declaring the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ramniwas Rawat the duly elected MLA. The HC had annulled Malhotra’s election over allegations of non-disclosure of criminal cases in the election affidavit.
Senior Advocate Vivek Tankha, representing Malhotra, successfully argued in the Supreme Court, which granted relief to Malhotra but imposed restrictions.
According to the Supreme Court’s order, Malhotra will retain his MLA status but is barred from voting in legislative proceedings, including the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in June. Additionally, he will not receive the salary and allowances of an MLA until the Court’s final verdict. The use of the MLA Local Area Development Fund remains unclear.
Former Forest Minister and ex-MLA Rawat, who filed the initial petition challenging the Vijaypur election results, has switched from Congress to the BJP. Malhotra has also changed parties, joining Congress after previously being a BJP member and Minister of State.
“The next detailed hearing in this matter is scheduled to take place in July,” said Vivek Tankha.
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