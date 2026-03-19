ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress’s Mukesh Malhotra To Remain Vijaypur MLA In Madhya Pradesh: SC Sets Aside High Court Ruling

Gwalior: The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld Congress leader Mukesh Malhotra’s status as the MLA for the Vijaypur constituency in Madhya Pradesh, overturning a recent ruling by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Last week, the Gwalior Bench of the High Court nullified Mukesh’s election as MLA, declaring the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ramniwas Rawat the duly elected MLA. The HC had annulled Malhotra’s election over allegations of non-disclosure of criminal cases in the election affidavit.

Senior Advocate Vivek Tankha, representing Malhotra, successfully argued in the Supreme Court, which granted relief to Malhotra but imposed restrictions.