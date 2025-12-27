ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress' Youth Wing Will Hit The Ground In Poll-bound States Against BJP's 'Vote Chori': Uday Bhanu Chib

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib has said being the Congress's youth wing, it would hit the ground in the states which are scheduled to go for Assembly polls next year and make people aware about the alleged "vote chori" (vote theft), which is being committed by the BJP.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year in several states, including Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Notably, the Congress has been accusing the BJP of indulging in "vote theft" in Assembly elections in different states, including Haryana and Maharashtra, in collusion with the Election Commission of India (ECI). The grand old party had also accused the poll panel of working at the behest of the BJP. The ECI, however, refuted the allegations of the Congress party.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, the Congress's youth wing chief also spoke about strengthening its cadre across the country in 2025, issues relating to the Aravalli hills and range, and air pollution in Northern India, especially in the national capital during the winter season.

ETB: Several states are heading into assembly elections next year. What is the IYC's preparation being the Congress youth wing at the grassroots? Any directives issued by the Congress high command?

Chib: We have a bigger challenge in states like West Bengal, but the thing is, we have to be on the ground. We have to stop "vote chori" (vote theft). We have to be aware of our cadre about the vote theft that the BJP is doing. We have to work as "vote rakshak" (vote protector) in every booth. We will do this type of work.

We will intensify the vote theft issue. We will do all the ground-level work. We will do corner meetings and door-to-door; this work is on our shoulders.