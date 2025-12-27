Congress' Youth Wing Will Hit The Ground In Poll-bound States Against BJP's 'Vote Chori': Uday Bhanu Chib
New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib has said being the Congress's youth wing, it would hit the ground in the states which are scheduled to go for Assembly polls next year and make people aware about the alleged "vote chori" (vote theft), which is being committed by the BJP.
Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year in several states, including Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Notably, the Congress has been accusing the BJP of indulging in "vote theft" in Assembly elections in different states, including Haryana and Maharashtra, in collusion with the Election Commission of India (ECI). The grand old party had also accused the poll panel of working at the behest of the BJP. The ECI, however, refuted the allegations of the Congress party.
In an interview with ETV Bharat, the Congress's youth wing chief also spoke about strengthening its cadre across the country in 2025, issues relating to the Aravalli hills and range, and air pollution in Northern India, especially in the national capital during the winter season.
ETB: Several states are heading into assembly elections next year. What is the IYC's preparation being the Congress youth wing at the grassroots? Any directives issued by the Congress high command?
Chib: We have a bigger challenge in states like West Bengal, but the thing is, we have to be on the ground. We have to stop "vote chori" (vote theft). We have to be aware of our cadre about the vote theft that the BJP is doing. We have to work as "vote rakshak" (vote protector) in every booth. We will do this type of work.
We will intensify the vote theft issue. We will do all the ground-level work. We will do corner meetings and door-to-door; this work is on our shoulders.
ETB: What is the IYC's roadmap for 2025, strengthening its cadre at the booth and block levels? What is the target?
Chib: We are working very seriously to strengthen our cadre across the country. In 2026, it's our agenda and goal to make booth committees in the Youth Congress. We are fully committed to doing this work.
ETB: A row has erupted over the Aravalli issue. The Congress has been raising this issue. What would you like to tell?
Chib: We have already started an online petition, which is 'Aravalli Satyagraha'. More than one lakh youth and people of India have signed this petition, and they are with us. We are also starting a 'Aravalli Satyagraha Yatra' from January 7 to save the Aravalli. It will start from the Gujarat border, then it will cross Rajasthan, Haryana and conclude the yatra in Delhi.
The Aravalli is in danger; now it's not the time to stay silent. The government is trying to cover up the truth. This fight to save the Aravalli will continue.
It may be mentioned that Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, dismissed claims regarding the expansion of mining activities in the Aravalli hills and range. He asserted that it is incorrect to assume that mining is allowed on all landforms that are below a height of 100 meters.
Yadav stated that the 100 metre height criterion does not apply to the entire Aravalli hills; it is specific to a particular hill that is subject to mining.
ETB: Every year, we have seen Northern India, especially Delhi, being affected by the pollution. IYC has been raising this issue from time to time. What, according to you, is the solution to this recurring problem?
Chib: This is a very serious issue. We are doing awareness in this regard. If we need to resolve this issue, then at least we need eight to 10 years, when we think seriously about how to eradicate this pollution. In the current situation, I don't think the BJP government is very serious about this issue. But, on one hand, we have to put pressure on the BJP government, on the other hand, we have to be aware public also on their part, so that they can make their efforts to reduce pollution. So, there is a need for collective effort. But the conscience of the BJP government is not clear in favour, as they don't want to take strict measures to reduce pollution.