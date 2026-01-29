ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong Writes To EC Alleging Mass Deletion Of Voters By 'Misuse' Of Form 7, Seeks Probe

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission alleging mass deletion of names of eligible voters from the electoral rolls by BJP members through the "misuse" of Form 7 during the SIR process across several states and demanded registration of FIRs against them.

In a letter to the chief election commissioner and election commissioners, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal asked the poll body to initiate an urgent investigation into the "rampant misuse" of Form 7 during the ongoing 'claims and objections' phase of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and take action against all such individuals.

"We would like to draw this Commission's attention to a serious and grave concern that has been identified by voters, political parties and the media as well. This concern relates to eligible voters being wrongfully deleted during the claim and objection phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls," he said.

What is worrying and hence requires immediate intervention of the poll authority is the fact that media reports and party workers have identified individuals and members belonging to the BJP and found them to be using Form 7 to "wrongfully" delete voters from the final electoral roll, he said.

"These actions, if remained unchecked and not taken cognizance of by the Commission, will not only embolden the BJP in their efforts to wrongfully gain electoral advantage but will also lead to the disenfranchisement of lakhs of voters, especially those belonging to the backward, marginalised communities, who as per the media reports, have been made the target of these deletions through Form 7s," he alleged.

Venugopal claimed that the uniformity in format, timing, targeting of specific elector groups, and absence of mandatory particulars across states prima facie indicate the use of a centralised and coordinated mechanism for generating Form 7 applications for mass deletion of names.