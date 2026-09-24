Congress To Launch Nationwide Protest Against 'Vote Chori' & SIR After September 29 CWC Meeting
The party does not want to let go of the matter, which has raised doubts over the functioning of the electoral system, reports Amit Agnihotri.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST|
Updated : September 24, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on September 29 to chalk out plans for a nationwide protest against "Vote Chori" and SIR, as the grand old party hopes to reap political benefit from the revelations that have cast a shadow over the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
A day after revelations related to differences between Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the two Election Commissioners (ECs) S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi over the SIR process created a political earthquake, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi asked AICC in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal to start preparing for nationwide protests against the alleged vote theft that has removed over 13 crore voters from the electoral rolls so far.
Congress insiders said on Thursday that Venugopal held an online meeting with all AICC state in-charges and state unit chiefs to discuss ways and means to launch a nationwide agitation over the issue.
The insiders further said the CWC meeting on September 29 will likely pass a resolution against vote theft, as the Congress High Command views the controversial voter list revision as an act of treason by the CEC, who allegedly ignored the concerns of the two other ECs and went ahead with the process.
“It is a very serious matter. Never before has it happened in the country that voters were removed from the list in such large numbers. As many as 13 crore names have been removed, and more may be axed by the time the SIR process is completed. This is like treason. We must oppose the move. We need to move beyond pressers and launch a mass movement over this. We need to take the issue to the voters across the country to make them realise what is happening,” CWC member Kamleshwar Patel told ETV Bharat.
Rope In INDIA Bloc
Congress insiders said once the CWC firms up its views against vote theft, an effort would be made to rope in the INDIA bloc allies to make the mass movement effective. They agreed that to show unity, the entire bloc must speak in one voice against the move.
“The allies should also be brought together over the issue. They are also concerned over vote theft, and have spoken against it in strongest terms. The INDIA bloc must oppose the move together. Nobody can believe in the ECI because it has become an instrument in the hands of the government. People of the country have lost their faith in ECI. Where are free, fair and transparent elections now? Democracy of our country is in danger, we need to wake up,” said Patel.
All state units have been asked to organise massive protest marches to the respective state EC offices on September 25, ahead of the CWC meeting, and demand the CEC’s immediate arrest, removal from office; and a comprehensive, independent review of all decisions and electoral roll changes made under him. Later, all district units will organise similar protest marches to the respective District Collectorates on September 28.
Congress insiders said more revelations have come to light, which have cast a further shadow on the functioning of the CEC. “Our leader Rahul Gandhi was right all along. From nearly 1.4 lakh arbitrary deletions in Goa, to ignoring multiple written objections from fellow ECs, the ECI has surrendered its integrity to a centralised software trap. This is active disenfranchisement. CEC Gyanesh Kumar must step down now,” AICC in-charge of Goa, Manikrao Thakare, told ETV Bharat.
'EC Is BJP's B-Team'
Congress Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Jawed said the BJP had converted the EC into its B-team, noting that there was a need for transparency in the SIR matter, and for that, all objections raised by the two ECs related to the process must be made public.
“The Constitution guarantees the principle of 'one person, one vote', irrespective of caste, creed or economic worth. The SIR should actually aim at inclusion of voters, not exclusion. The BJP’s obsession with winning elections is such that wherever it fears defeat, it resorts to unfair means to get numbers. When there is doubt about winning even a byelection, they get a rival arrested in an old case. If things go on like this, elections would lose their meaning and democracy will suffer,” Javed told ETV Bharat.
Rahul Gandhi had earlier flagged the vote theft issue, saying the BJP had won around 70 Lok Sabha seats in 2024 through such manipulations. The LoP later said he was getting information from within the system on how it was collapsing.
Also Read:
- CEC Kumar Should Be Prosecuted For Treason For Allowing 'Unfair' Polls: Priyanka Gandhi
- Media Report Revelation Raises Questions On Legality Of EC Decisions: Former CEC SY Quraishi
- Rahul Gandhi’s Stand Against SIR Vindicated, Says Congress
- 'CEC Gyanesh Kumar Must Be Removed': Opposition After Report Claims 2 ECs Objected Amid SIR Rollout