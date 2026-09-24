ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress To Launch Nationwide Protest Against 'Vote Chori' & SIR After September 29 CWC Meeting

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on September 29 to chalk out plans for a nationwide protest against "Vote Chori" and SIR, as the grand old party hopes to reap political benefit from the revelations that have cast a shadow over the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

A day after revelations related to differences between Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the two Election Commissioners (ECs) S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi over the SIR process created a political earthquake, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi asked AICC in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal to start preparing for nationwide protests against the alleged vote theft that has removed over 13 crore voters from the electoral rolls so far.

Congress insiders said on Thursday that Venugopal held an online meeting with all AICC state in-charges and state unit chiefs to discuss ways and means to launch a nationwide agitation over the issue.

The insiders further said the CWC meeting on September 29 will likely pass a resolution against vote theft, as the Congress High Command views the controversial voter list revision as an act of treason by the CEC, who allegedly ignored the concerns of the two other ECs and went ahead with the process.

“It is a very serious matter. Never before has it happened in the country that voters were removed from the list in such large numbers. As many as 13 crore names have been removed, and more may be axed by the time the SIR process is completed. This is like treason. We must oppose the move. We need to move beyond pressers and launch a mass movement over this. We need to take the issue to the voters across the country to make them realise what is happening,” CWC member Kamleshwar Patel told ETV Bharat.

Rope In INDIA Bloc

Congress insiders said once the CWC firms up its views against vote theft, an effort would be made to rope in the INDIA bloc allies to make the mass movement effective. They agreed that to show unity, the entire bloc must speak in one voice against the move.