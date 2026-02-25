ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Workers Hit The Streets In Jammu Against IYC Chief's Arrest

Jammu: Congress workers and leaders staged a protest in Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday against the arrest of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Udey Bhanu Chib.

Chib, who hails from Jammu, was arrested on Tuesday and sent to four-day police custody by a local court in New Delhi yesterday for holding a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit, New Delhi. Although he was not part of the shirtless protest during the summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on February 20, he is accused of being its “main conspirator” and “mastermind”.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) and other frontal organisations, mostly the IYC’s J&K unit, held the protest led by the JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla. The protestors began marching from Shaheedi Chowk, where the Congress office is located, and passed through Residency Road, Raghunath Bazar and other areas.