Congress Workers Hit The Streets In Jammu Against IYC Chief's Arrest
The protestors said the protest by IYC workers during the AI summit was peaceful and within the democratic rights provided by the Constitution.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 25, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Jammu: Congress workers and leaders staged a protest in Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday against the arrest of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Udey Bhanu Chib.
Chib, who hails from Jammu, was arrested on Tuesday and sent to four-day police custody by a local court in New Delhi yesterday for holding a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit, New Delhi. Although he was not part of the shirtless protest during the summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on February 20, he is accused of being its “main conspirator” and “mastermind”.
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) and other frontal organisations, mostly the IYC’s J&K unit, held the protest led by the JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla. The protestors began marching from Shaheedi Chowk, where the Congress office is located, and passed through Residency Road, Raghunath Bazar and other areas.
With flags and posters supporting Chib and attacking the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in their hands, Congress and IYC workers raised slogans against Chib's arrest.
Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla said, “The protest by IYC workers during the AI summit was peaceful and within the democratic rights provided by the Constitution. The BJP government is autocratic and is trying to muzzle the voice of the youth.”
Bhalla said that the AI summit had been going on since February 16, and the protest happened on February 20, after India’s image was hurt by a dog robot from China, projected as ours.
The protesting leaders and workers demanded the immediate release of Chib and other IYC workers arrested in New Delhi. “The BJP government should tender an apology to the nation for sabotaging the name of the country during the AI summit and by arresting youth who were protesting peacefully. The government has concocted the story and brought Udey Bhanu Chib into it,” he added.
