Congress Worker 'Shot Dead' In Violent Clash In Karnataka's Ballari; BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy, 10 Others Booked
Chaos unfolded in Ballari after a banner dispute led to clash between two political groups, resulting in death of a youth and injuries to many.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 9:11 AM IST
Ballari: Tension ran high in south India's steel city after a violent clash broke out between supporters of Congress MLA Bharat Reddy and BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy on Thursday night following a dispute over installation of banners in front of the latter's house here. The incident triggered panic in the region, prompting the district administration to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 and deploy additional police forces.
Sources said the clash between two groups resulted in the death of a youth and injuries to several people, including police personnel, who had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment.
MLA Bharat Reddy alleged, "Congress worker Rajasekhar died after he was shot at by rivals. The attack was carried out by Janardhana Reddy's supporters."
As per sources, the matter escalated after banners were put up by Bharat Reddy's close aide Satish Reddy on the road in front of Janardhana Reddy's house. Following this, there was a verbal altercation between the two groups before they resorted to stone pelting.
Speaking to media, MLA Janardhana Reddy alleged that Ballari City MLA Nara Bharat Reddy, his close aide Satish Reddy and Bharat Reddy's father Nara Suryanarana Reddy conspired to kill him. Janardhana alleged that as soon as he arrived from Gangavathi and stepped out of his vehicle, gunmen associated with Satish Reddy began firing. The gunmen allegedly fired four to five rounds, he said, displaying bullets which he claimed were fired during the incident. "As I was getting down from my car, the gunmen opened fire," he alleged.
He further alleged that attempts were being made to "set the town on fire" under the guise of installing a Valmiki statue, and accused Bharath Reddy of intimidation using criminals and henchmen.
Notably, a statue of Valmiki has been installed in Valmiki Circle in Ballari and preparations are underway to unveil the statue on Saturday (January 3, 2026). For the occasion, banners are being installed all over the city and it is being said that installation of these banners in front of Janardhana Reddy's house led to violence.
As tension flared up in the city, vehicular movement has been banned on Siruguppa Road. Meanwhile, Ballasi City MLA Nara Bharat Reddy sat on dharna in front of Janardhana Reddy's residence in Avambavi Nagar on Thursday night.
A senior police official said, "A case has been registered at Brucepet police station in Ballari. FIR has mentioned that 11 people including Janardhana Reddy, Somashekar Reddy, Sriramulu, Alikhan, Dammura Shekar, attacked the other group intentionally while they were putting up banner."
Following the clash, additional police forces were deployed, as a precautionary measure, and security was tightened to prevent any further untoward incidents. Senior police officials including DC, IG, and SP visited the spot to oversee the situation and restore law and order.
