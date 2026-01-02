ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Worker 'Shot Dead' In Violent Clash In Karnataka's Ballari; BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy, 10 Others Booked

Ballari: Tension ran high in south India's steel city after a violent clash broke out between supporters of Congress MLA Bharat Reddy and BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy on Thursday night following a dispute over installation of banners in front of the latter's house here. The incident triggered panic in the region, prompting the district administration to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 and deploy additional police forces.

Sources said the clash between two groups resulted in the death of a youth and injuries to several people, including police personnel, who had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment.

MLA Bharat Reddy alleged, "Congress worker Rajasekhar died after he was shot at by rivals. The attack was carried out by Janardhana Reddy's supporters."

As per sources, the matter escalated after banners were put up by Bharat Reddy's close aide Satish Reddy on the road in front of Janardhana Reddy's house. Following this, there was a verbal altercation between the two groups before they resorted to stone pelting.

Speaking to media, MLA Janardhana Reddy alleged that Ballari City MLA Nara Bharat Reddy, his close aide Satish Reddy and Bharat Reddy's father Nara Suryanarana Reddy conspired to kill him. Janardhana alleged that as soon as he arrived from Gangavathi and stepped out of his vehicle, gunmen associated with Satish Reddy began firing. The gunmen allegedly fired four to five rounds, he said, displaying bullets which he claimed were fired during the incident. "As I was getting down from my car, the gunmen opened fire," he alleged.

He further alleged that attempts were being made to "set the town on fire" under the guise of installing a Valmiki statue, and accused Bharath Reddy of intimidation using criminals and henchmen.