ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Women MPs Slam Centre Over Women's, Delimitation Bills

New Delhi: The government is pushing bills to delimit the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats and increase the number to 850 on the pretext of giving 33 per cent reservation to women to stage a big political event ahead of key elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and secure the 2029 national polls, two Congress women MPs charged on Wednesday.

The legislation, including the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, the Delimitation Bill and the UT Laws Bill, will be introduced in the Parliament during the three-day extended budget session from April 16 to 18. The INDIA bloc has announced to oppose the bills.

According to Congress Lok Sabha MPs, Praniti Shinde from Maharashtra and Jothimani from Tamil Nadu, the government is bringing a Constitution amendment bill for the purpose, knowing well that it lacked the required two-thirds majority in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

This showed the real aim of the Centre was to take political advantage in the Tamil Nadu and West Bengal elections and to secure a win in the 2029 national elections.

"We have decided to oppose the delimitation bill, but we are not against the women’s reservation bill, which was supported by the entire opposition in 2023. The government has brought a Constitution amendment bill for the purpose, but the fact is that the NDA lacks two-third majority in both Houses. How are they going to pass the bills, I don't understand," Shinde told ETV Bharat.

"We don't know what their real objective behind all this is, but it looks like they want to send a message to the voters of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to get some political mileage. Otherwise, why would they rush with the Bills when the same could have been done in a gradual manner, allowing all stakeholders to discuss the issues involved in the delimitation. It seems the only aim of the government is to stage a big political event and use it to blame the opposition," Shinde said.

Shinde, daughter of senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, said the extended budget session is going to be stormy as all the opposition parties were against the Centre's proposed bills and its political objectives.

"The opposition will put forth its views strongly. There has to be clarity on several counts in the bills. It looks like a Trojan horse. They are using women for political mileage. This shows the real face of the BJP. They are going back on what they said in 2023. There is no connection between women's reservation and increasing seats in the Lok Sabha," she said.

"They want to push delimitation and are doing it under the façade of women's reservation. They had earlier won the Maharashtra elections in the name of a scheme for women, but later cut out a large number of beneficiary names from the list," said Shinde, who represents Solapur constituency in the Lok Sabha.