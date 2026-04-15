Congress Women MPs Slam Centre Over Women's, Delimitation Bills
The lawmakers wondered why reservations for women could not be given with existing seats if the matter was so urgent for the Centre.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST|
Updated : April 15, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The government is pushing bills to delimit the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats and increase the number to 850 on the pretext of giving 33 per cent reservation to women to stage a big political event ahead of key elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and secure the 2029 national polls, two Congress women MPs charged on Wednesday.
The legislation, including the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, the Delimitation Bill and the UT Laws Bill, will be introduced in the Parliament during the three-day extended budget session from April 16 to 18. The INDIA bloc has announced to oppose the bills.
According to Congress Lok Sabha MPs, Praniti Shinde from Maharashtra and Jothimani from Tamil Nadu, the government is bringing a Constitution amendment bill for the purpose, knowing well that it lacked the required two-thirds majority in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
This showed the real aim of the Centre was to take political advantage in the Tamil Nadu and West Bengal elections and to secure a win in the 2029 national elections.
"We have decided to oppose the delimitation bill, but we are not against the women’s reservation bill, which was supported by the entire opposition in 2023. The government has brought a Constitution amendment bill for the purpose, but the fact is that the NDA lacks two-third majority in both Houses. How are they going to pass the bills, I don't understand," Shinde told ETV Bharat.
"We don't know what their real objective behind all this is, but it looks like they want to send a message to the voters of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to get some political mileage. Otherwise, why would they rush with the Bills when the same could have been done in a gradual manner, allowing all stakeholders to discuss the issues involved in the delimitation. It seems the only aim of the government is to stage a big political event and use it to blame the opposition," Shinde said.
Shinde, daughter of senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, said the extended budget session is going to be stormy as all the opposition parties were against the Centre's proposed bills and its political objectives.
"The opposition will put forth its views strongly. There has to be clarity on several counts in the bills. It looks like a Trojan horse. They are using women for political mileage. This shows the real face of the BJP. They are going back on what they said in 2023. There is no connection between women's reservation and increasing seats in the Lok Sabha," she said.
"They want to push delimitation and are doing it under the façade of women's reservation. They had earlier won the Maharashtra elections in the name of a scheme for women, but later cut out a large number of beneficiary names from the list," said Shinde, who represents Solapur constituency in the Lok Sabha.
Jothimani said the Centre was pushing the delimitation bill as it had realised that its popularity was sliding after the impact of the Iran war on the country's economy.
"That was the reason why the government wanted to secure the 2029 Lok Sabha elections by playing up the women’s reservation issue," she said.
"The women's reservation bill was passed by all the parties unanimously in 2023. We wanted the government to implement the same from the 2024 national elections, but they linked it to a fresh census and delimitation. Now they want to delink the same with the Census. Why could the government not give 33 per cent reservation to women through adjustment in the existing Lok Sabha seats?" Jothimani said.
"Even if the seats are increased from 2029, and more women come to the Lok Sabha, how will it help them raise the issues that matter to the voters. We have seen over the past years that the government does not allow the opposition to voice its concerns as a result several working days are lost due to confrontation. What is the use of more women lawmakers if they don’t get a chance to raise issues and ask questions from the government?" Jothimani added.
Both Shinde and Jothimani said the way delimitation of Lok Sabha seats was being proposed, it would stir a hornet’s nest, as the increase from 543 to 815 seats based on the 2011 census would go against the southern states.
"The Centre does not realise how much disturbance their move has caused among the southern states, who are trying to figure out the exact impact the legislation will have. As it is, we gather that if the seats are increased proportionately, the southern states, which did better in controlling population growth and achieved better social welfare indicators, will be penalised with reduced presence in the House. Why punish the southern states for doing well? We have come to the Parliament to be part of it to raise public issues, not to just sit in a corner,” added Jothimani, who represents Karur constituency in the Lok Sabha.
"I was busy campaigning for my party in the state (Tamil Nadu) elections, but suddenly I had to rush to Delhi for the extended budget session. Why could the government not wait for some more time to pass the legislation after the same had been discussed and a consensus reached? The worst part is that they are bringing a constitutional amendment bill despite lacking the required two-thirds majority to get it through. Obviously, the aim seems to be to get political mileage in the coming Tamil Nadu and West Bengal polls,” she added.
Tamil Nadu will have polls on April 23, and West Bengal will have polls on April 23, 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026.
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