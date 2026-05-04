ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Wins Bagalkot, Davanagere South Bypolls Amid Muslim Vote Shift And Internal Rift

Bengaluru: The Congress won both the Bagalkot and Davanagere South Assembly by-elections in Karnataka, retaining its strength in the state Assembly.

While the victories helped the party hold its numbers, the results, especially in Davanagere South, pointed towards internal challenges and shifting voter patterns. In Davanagere South, Congress candidate Samarth Mallikarjun secured 69,578 votes, defeating BJP’s Srinivasa T Dasakariyappa by a margin of 5,708 votes. The BJP initially led during early counting, but the Congress overtook by noon and maintained a narrow lead until the end.



However, the party’s vote share dropped significantly. Samarth Mallikarjun polled 43 per cent of the votes, compared to 57 per cent secured by his grandfather, former MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa, in the 2023 Assembly elections. The BJP improved slightly to 40 per cent from its earlier 38 per cent.



A key shift was seen in the rise of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) whose candidate, Afsar Kodlipete, secured 18,975 votes, accounting for 12 per cent of the total vote share, a sharp increase from less than 1 per cent in 2023. The shift is widely seen as a result of dissatisfaction among sections of Muslim voters after the Congress chose not to field a candidate from the community in a constituency with a significant Muslim population.



The bypoll followed the death of Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who had represented the seat since 2008. The ticket given to his grandson led to discontent among some local leaders and community representatives. Muslim leaders had earlier demanded a ticket for a candidate from their community.



Tensions within the Congress became visible during the campaign. Senior leader Rizwan Arshad had alleged that some party members did not actively campaign for the official candidate. Following this, minority cell leader Abdul Jabbar was removed from his position and later dismissed from the party. MLC Naseer Ahmed was also removed from his role as the Chief Minister’s political secretary. Concerns were also raised about the role of Housing and Wakf Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, though no action was taken against him.



Some clerics and activists criticised the party’s handling of the situation. They pointed out that Shamanur Shivashankarappa had earlier campaigned for BJP leader BS Yediyurappa’s son, BY Raghavendra, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, questioning the party’s response to internal dissent.



In Bagalkot, the Congress registered a more comfortable victory. Umesh Meti won with 98,919 votes, defeating BJP candidate Veerabhadrayya Charantimath by 22,332 votes. The seat fell vacant after the death of former minister HY Meti. In the 2023 elections, the Congress had won here by a much smaller margin of 5,878 votes. The party’s strategy in Bagalkot focused on consolidating Ahinda and Muslim votes, which appeared to have worked in its favour. Voter turnout was 68.74 per cent in Bagalkot and 68.43 per cent in Davanagere South.