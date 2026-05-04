ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Vows To Fulfill Its Commitments In Kerala; Analyse Poll Outcome In Other States

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Ramesh in a post on X wrote, "We are waging an ideological struggle. The path of the struggle for democracy and truth against authoritarianism and falsehood is invariably long and arduous. Nevertheless, we will continue to forge ahead with unwavering resolve and steadfast determination."

The Congress -led UDF, has returned to power by ousting the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) after a hiatus of 10 years. Referring to the poll outcome in other states, the senior Congress leader said, "With the exception of Kerala, the election results elsewhere have fallen short of our expectations. However, we are neither disheartened nor dejected. "

In his first reaction to the Assembly polls outcome in four states and an Union Territory, Congress general secretary in-charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "The Indian National Congress extends its heartfelt gratitude to the people of Keralam for granting the UDF the opportunity to serve with a resounding majority. We recognise our responsibility and pledge to live up to the trust that the people of Keralam have reposed in us."

New Delhi: The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, which has swept the Assembly polls, on Monday pledged to live upto the trust that people have reposed in the grand old party in the state, while it categorically stated it would soon conduct a comprehensive analyse on the outcome of elections in other states including West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

Ramesh, who is also the Congress' MP in Rajya Sabha said, "We will soon undertake a comprehensive analysis of the results." The senior Congress leader further said the process of dispatching observers to Keralam has already commenced. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and former Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi in a social media post wrote, "Thank you to my brothers and sisters in Keralam for a truly decisive mandate. Congratulations to every UDF leader and worker for a hard-fought, well-run campaign."

"As I said before, Keralam has the talent, Keralam has the potential and now Keralam has a UDF government with a vision to harness both. I look forward to seeing my Keralam family soon," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed here gratitude to the people of the state for reposing faith on the Congress -led UDF.

"To all my brothers and sisters in Keralam, thank you for your faith and for your overwhelming support. The trust you have placed in us will be the UDF’s guiding force as we work hard towards building a better future for each one of you. I sincerely hope that our gratitude to you will be evident each day of the next five years as we strive to fulfill our commitments to you with honesty and humility," she said.

Referring to her Wayanad parliamentary constituency, Vadra said, "To my family in Wayanad, you have renewed your belief in the UDF with a resounding mandate - 7 out of 7 seats. You now have 8 representatives working together towards the development of Wayanad! We will do all we can to live up to your expectations. "

"To the workers and leaders of the UDF who worked day and night to take our message of a united and progressive Keralam to every household, my heartiest congratulations, best wishes and gratitude for your tireless efforts. May the next five years strengthen your resolve to serve the people of Keralam," she wrote on X.