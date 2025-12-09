Congress' 'Vote Chori' In 1987 Jammu Kashmir Elections Triggered Terrorism In Valley: BJP MP In Lok Sabha During SIR Debate
Jaiswal also accused the party of snubbing Sardar Patel, who he said was backed by the Congress Working Committee at the time.
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing debate on the Special Intensive Revision(SIR) of voter lists and electoral reforms in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday hit back at Congress over 'vote chori' allegations and the party's defeat in the recent Bihar assembly election.
The BJP parliamentarian instead accused the grand old party of vote theft in 1947 after the country's independence and the alleged rigging of elections in Jammu and Kashmir in 1987.
"First vote chori happened in 1947, when Congress working committee was with Sardar Patel but Nehru was made the PM. There is no bigger example of vote chori than this," Jaiswal said. The BJP MP also attacked the Congress over the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
VIDEO | Parliament Winter Session: Speaking in Lok Sabha during debate on electoral reforms, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal (@sanjayjaiswalMP) said: " 'vote chori' happened when election commission postponed the remaining phases of 1991 general elections by three weeks following… pic.twitter.com/0uwwpHEhQN— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 9, 2025
"Vote chori also happened in 1987 in Jammu Kashmir when Rajiv-Farooq pact was carried out, all booths were captured, the contestants were forced to retreat. It was this vote chori by Congress that was specifically responsible for the worst phase of terrorism that Jammu and Kashmir witnessed after 1987,"Jaiswal said.
The Lok Sabha is debating SIR during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament. The Rajya Sabha is debating the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram'.
Surprisingly, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who has been the vocal critic of SIR, was not present in the lower house. In his absence, Congress leader Manish Tiwari led the debate for the party.
