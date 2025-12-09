ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress' 'Vote Chori' In 1987 Jammu Kashmir Elections Triggered Terrorism In Valley: BJP MP In Lok Sabha During SIR Debate

Congress leaders protest against SIR in Parliament premises during the winter session, in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing debate on the Special Intensive Revision(SIR) of voter lists and electoral reforms in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday hit back at Congress over 'vote chori' allegations and the party's defeat in the recent Bihar assembly election.

The BJP parliamentarian instead accused the grand old party of vote theft in 1947 after the country's independence and the alleged rigging of elections in Jammu and Kashmir in 1987.

"First vote chori happened in 1947, when Congress working committee was with Sardar Patel but Nehru was made the PM. There is no bigger example of vote chori than this," Jaiswal said. The BJP MP also attacked the Congress over the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.