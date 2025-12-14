Congress Workers Reach Delhi's Ramlila Maidan For 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' Rally
Congress workers accused the PM Modi government of vote theft in elections and destroying constitution.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 12:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress workers across India on Sunday assembled at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi for the massive 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod'(Vote thieves, leave the throne) rally against the alleged vote theft in elections by the BJP government.
Top leadership of the Congress party including party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are expected to participate in the rally which will begin at 12:30 PM today. In the run-up to the rally, the grand old party held a signature campaign gathering over five crore signatures from party workers and citizens, including around four lakh from Delhi.
Party workers from various states across the country have arrived in Delhi by train, bus, and private vehicles to attend the rally. Security arrangements have been put in place at the venue. A large number of police and security forces have been deployed from the railway station to Ramlila Maidan. Additional traffic personnel have also been deployed along the route in view of the heavy rush of people attending the rally.
वोट चोर - गद्दी छोड़— Congress (@INCIndia) December 14, 2025
BJP और चुनाव आयोग की 'वोट चोरी' के खिलाफ ये जन आंदोलन का आगाज है।
✋ विशाल रैली
📍 रामलीला मैदान, दिल्ली pic.twitter.com/k6QBciHgNq
Talking to ETV Bharat, women Congress workers who have arrived at the venue from various states said that they are raising voice against the “vote theft” by the BJP government while appealing people to join the chorus.
Shagufta Parveen, a Congress supporter from Uttarakhand said that she wants the “vote theft be stopped and real winners be declared” in elections.
According to Meenu Dutt, a Congress worker from Kolkata, the Modi government was “destroying democracy”. “So we assembled here on Rahul Gandhi's call to dethrone the vote thieves. I want the people of the country to come on roads to protect their votes,” she said.
Likewise, Swati Shinde from Maharashtra said that the “whole Maharashtra is with Rahul Gandhi over his vote theft allegations”.
For Meena Shah of Uttarakhand, EVMs were the real culprits behind vote theft in elections. “As long as EVMs are there, vote theft will continue,” she said.
“Our future is being destroyed, so we are here to protect the constitution,”said Anita Prajapati from Maharashtra.
Posters and banners everywhere
The walls around Ramlila Maidan are covered with posters and banners claiming vote theft by the PM Modi led BJP government.
Read More: