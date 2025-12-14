ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Workers Reach Delhi's Ramlila Maidan For 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' Rally

New Delhi: Congress workers across India on Sunday assembled at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi for the massive 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod'(Vote thieves, leave the throne) rally against the alleged vote theft in elections by the BJP government.

Top leadership of the Congress party including party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are expected to participate in the rally which will begin at 12:30 PM today. In the run-up to the rally, the grand old party held a signature campaign gathering over five crore signatures from party workers and citizens, including around four lakh from Delhi.

Party workers from various states across the country have arrived in Delhi by train, bus, and private vehicles to attend the rally. Security arrangements have been put in place at the venue. A large number of police and security forces have been deployed from the railway station to Ramlila Maidan. Additional traffic personnel have also been deployed along the route in view of the heavy rush of people attending the rally.

Talking to ETV Bharat, women Congress workers who have arrived at the venue from various states said that they are raising voice against the “vote theft” by the BJP government while appealing people to join the chorus.