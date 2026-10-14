'BJP Intends To Eliminate Independent Elections In India', Says Congress Veteran Ashok Gehlot
The BJP is manipulating institutional frameworks to dismantle India's democratic system, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tells Arvind Vyas
Published : October 14, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Jaipur: As politics heated up across India over the integrity of India’s electoral process and voters' update, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of systemic attempts to dismantle democratic values through institutional manipulation and the poaching of elected representatives.
In an interview with ETV Bharat, Gehlot also spoke about the challenges faced by the opposition’s INDIA bloc, opened up about his decades-long political journey and his plans to author an upcoming book documenting his extensive political experiences.
Threats to Democratic System and Electoral Process
Gehlot expressed severe concern over the tactics employed to capture and retain power. He alleged that the persistent practice of horse-trading to poach MLAs and topple democratically elected state governments directly threatens constitutional stability.
According to him, the unfolding political events in Delhi and elsewhere indicate a dangerous trajectory. “The BJP seems intent on engineering a system that could eventually eliminate the need to hold independent elections entirely, which is dangerous for healthy democracy where the public mandate remains paramount,” he said.
He said that the elected administrations must be allowed to complete their full tenures without external interference. “I have consistently raised my voice against these threats, aligning with the broader battle being led nationally by Rahul Gandhi,” he said.
Imperative for Opposition Unity
Gehlot asserted that saving democratic values requires a unified national front, stating that fragmentation among opposition parties only weakens the collective voice on critical constitutional matters. “Unity is essential not merely for electoral politics but for safeguarding the foundational structure of the republic," he said.
Alongside external coalition building, the veteran leader stressed the parallel need to maintain internal cohesion within the Congress organisation.
“Contemporary political challenges cannot be tackled independently; rather, they require robust coordination across different parties to effectively counter the ruling party's narratives and look out for national interests,” Gehlot said.
Delimitation Strategy Under Guise of Women's Reservation
Launching a direct critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, Gehlot argued that the ruling establishment's influence is waning despite its deployment of central investigative bodies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
"The aggressive use of these agencies has created an underlying layer of dissatisfaction even among prominent industrialists, who remain hesitant to speak out publicly," he claimed.
Furthermore, he alleged that the Election Commission of India has effectively begun functioning like an internal department of the ruling party.
Gehlot raised critical questions regarding the government's intentions behind the Women's Reservation Act, accusing the administration of using the law as a pretext to push through a massive seat-delimitation exercise.
"If the government had been sincere about immediately empowering women, it would have accepted proposals by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to convene a special session or an all-party meeting to implement changes on existing parliamentary seats," he said.
"Instead, the government proceeded independently with a bill aimed at restructuring the Parliament to create up to 800 seats, a plan that failed due to resistance from a united INDIA bloc," Gehlot added.
Drawing comparisons to nominal, one-sided electoral systems in countries like China, Russia, and North Korea, Gehlot warned that manipulating boundaries to win local or national elections undermines the power of ordinary citizens. “Statements from top ministry officials claiming they would rule for 50 years reveal their true long-term objective,” he said.
Nationwide Poaching of Elected Representatives
Gehlot pointed out that numerous MPs and MLAs from regional parties across the country have been systematically targeted and co-opted in what he describes as rampant "political poaching."
"There are instances where multiple representatives from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Shiv Sena were pulled away from their original party folds," he said.
States like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra saw their elected governments displaced due to these exact political manoeuvres. But I strongly resisted such destabilisation attempts during my tenure as Chief Minister of Rajasthan,” Gehlot said.
He explained that the INDIA bloc recently staged a successful collective rally led by Rahul Gandhi and approached the Supreme Court, which the opposition views as the final institutional recourse to safeguard democratic checks and balances.
Documenting a Lifetime in Public Service
When asked about his long career, Gehlot confirmed his intention to write a comprehensive book focusing on his personal political evolution and institutional memories.
"My journey began as an activist with the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and progressed through various leadership roles, including Member of Parliament, Union Minister, State Congress President, and three terms as Chief Minister of Rajasthan,” he said.
"I have closely witnessed the shifting dynamics of Indian governance, so I believe it is essential to pass these insights on to future generations. The book will serve as a resource on organisational work, public administration and managing diverse political crises,” Gehlot said and declined to share a formal title or publication date.
Party Decisions and Future Responsibilities
Addressing the local slogans and public enthusiasm regarding a potential fourth term as Chief Minister, Gehlot acknowledged that public sentiment and faith cannot be easily suppressed. However, he maintained that during his three tenures, his focus remained strictly on public welfare initiatives.
Reflecting on his entry into state leadership, he recalled that it was Sonia Gandhi who originally made the decision to appoint him Chief Minister, a choice he believes was vindicated by the progressive policies implemented during his administration.
"Choices regarding leadership roles rest entirely with the high command. My primary goal remains the institutional strengthening of the Congress party over any individual position, and I stand ready to fulfil whatever responsibility the party leadership delegates next,” he added.
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