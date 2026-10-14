ETV Bharat / bharat

'BJP Intends To Eliminate Independent Elections In India', Says Congress Veteran Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: As politics heated up across India over the integrity of India’s electoral process and voters' update, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of systemic attempts to dismantle democratic values through institutional manipulation and the poaching of elected representatives.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Gehlot also spoke about the challenges faced by the opposition’s INDIA bloc, opened up about his decades-long political journey and his plans to author an upcoming book documenting his extensive political experiences.

​Threats to Democratic System and Electoral Process

Gehlot expressed severe concern over the tactics employed to capture and retain power. He alleged that the persistent practice of horse-trading to poach MLAs and topple democratically elected state governments directly threatens constitutional stability.

According to him, the unfolding political events in Delhi and elsewhere indicate a dangerous trajectory. “The BJP seems intent on engineering a system that could eventually eliminate the need to hold independent elections entirely, which is dangerous for healthy democracy where the public mandate remains paramount,” he said.

He said that the elected administrations must be allowed to complete their full tenures without external interference. “I have consistently raised my voice against these threats, aligning with the broader battle being led nationally by Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Imperative for Opposition Unity

Gehlot asserted that saving democratic values requires a unified national front, stating that fragmentation among opposition parties only weakens the collective voice on critical constitutional matters. “Unity is essential not merely for electoral politics but for safeguarding the foundational structure of the republic," he said.

Alongside external coalition building, the veteran leader stressed the parallel need to maintain internal cohesion within the Congress organisation.

“Contemporary political challenges cannot be tackled independently; rather, they require robust coordination across different parties to effectively counter the ruling party's narratives and look out for national interests,” Gehlot said.

​Delimitation Strategy Under Guise of Women's Reservation

Launching a direct critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, Gehlot argued that the ruling establishment's influence is waning despite its deployment of central investigative bodies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"The aggressive use of these agencies has created an underlying layer of dissatisfaction even among prominent industrialists, who remain hesitant to speak out publicly," he claimed.

Furthermore, he alleged that the Election Commission of India has effectively begun functioning like an internal department of the ruling party.

Gehlot raised critical questions regarding the government's intentions behind the Women's Reservation Act, accusing the administration of using the law as a pretext to push through a massive seat-delimitation exercise.

"If the government had been sincere about immediately empowering women, it would have accepted proposals by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to convene a special session or an all-party meeting to implement changes on existing parliamentary seats," he said.