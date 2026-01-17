Congress Veteran And Nizam-Era Freedom Fighter Bheemanna Khandre No More
Bheemanna participated in movements against the Nizam's rule for the liberation of Kalyana (Hyderabad) and Karnataka, and made this part remain in the united Karnataka.
Bidar: Veteran Congress leader and former Karnataka minister, Bheemanna Khandre, passed away Friday night in Bidar, Karnataka. He was 102.
Khandre, who was known for his decades of public service, died after experiencing severe breathing difficulties, as he had been suffering from age-related health issues, according to his family.
“My father passed away at around 10:50 pm on Friday. He had been ill for the last 15 days. His health was showing signs of improvement. So we were confident that he would be with us for many more days. That confidence has been dashed,” his son and former Karnataka minister, Ishwar Khandre, announced.
“He lived a fulfilling life for 102 years. Seeing that he was ill, thousands of people prayed for him. Various abbots also came here to meet him and talk to him. The entire Khandre family is eternally grateful to the fans who prayed and the abbots who enquired about their father's health,” he said.
The family has decided to hold the last rites for the late Congressman next to his wife’s grave in Balki on Saturday evening, Ishwar said.
More about Bheemanna’s work
Bheemanna established the Shantivardhaka Educational Institution in 1936, under which several schools and colleges were opened, providing quality education to the children of various areas bordering Maharashtra and Telangana. The institution has evolved into a prestigious organisation in Bidar.
His role was also crucial in empowering the Bidar Cooperative Sugar Factory and Mahatma Gandhi Sugar Factory in the district, especially to facilitate them getting the right prices.
Bheemanna also participated in the struggle against the Nizam's rule by leaving his home and monastery for the protection of the border area. The movement, like the ‘Rail Roko’ andolan, stands as an inspiration for modern-day activists.
Later, he entered politics as the first president of Bhalki Municipality. As an MLA, Legislative Council member and minister, he contributed to the development of the Bidar district. He is remembered as an influential leader in the social and cooperative sectors of the state.
Bheemanna, who entered the struggle through the freedom movement in 1946-47, later on, organised many protests, struggles, and movements against the Nizam's rule for the liberation of Kalyana (Hyderabad) and Karnataka and made this part remain in the united Karnataka.
He was actively involved in the struggle through several organisations in 1949-50, after being inspired by leaders like Acharya Narendradeva, Jayaprakash Narayan, Rammanohar Lohia, Ashok Mehta, and others to enter politics.
First president of Bhalki Municipality in 1953
Bheemanna was the first elected president of the municipality formed in Bhalki in 1953 and undertook development works such as the construction of roads, sewers, street lights, and agricultural produce markets in the town.
In the second General Election held in 1957-58, he contested for the assembly from the Bhalki-Aurad combined constituency and lost. He entered the assembly for the first time in 1962 by contesting as a Praja Samajwadi Party candidate from the Bhalki constituency.
Later, the Praja Samajwadi Party led by Ashok Mehta merged with the Congress. Many people, including Bheemanna, who was the MLA at that time, joined the Congress. He implemented various projects for the development of this area as the MLA of the Bhalki constituency in 1967, 1978, and 1983, respectively.
He entered the Legislative Council for the first time in 1988, became an MLC for the second time in 1994, and, as the Transport Minister in the government of the then Chief Minister Veerappa Moily, he implemented many important projects in this area, including a bus depot and a regional transport office.
Tributes and condolences galore
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition R Ashok, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president BY Vijayendra, and many other political leaders have condoled the centenarian leader's demise.
“The demise of the stalwart leader who lived under the shadow of the thought of surrender is an irreparable loss to the country,” Siddaramaiah posted on X.
Siddaramaiah termed him a frontrunner in the freedom movement under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership, making his mark at the Karnataka Unification Movement as well. “A born fighter who stood firm like a rock to keep Bidar district within Karnataka and succeeded in that effort too—Bhimanna Khandre's footsteps in life will remain immortal in this soil,” the CM said.
“My final salutations to a fulfilling life that made the most of every opportunity given by life and toiled for society. I pray that the departed soul attains eternal peace and that his family members and vast legion of admirers find the strength to bear this sorrow,” Siddaramaiah added.
