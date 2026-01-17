ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Veteran And Nizam-Era Freedom Fighter Bheemanna Khandre No More

Bidar: Veteran Congress leader and former Karnataka minister, Bheemanna Khandre, passed away Friday night in Bidar, Karnataka. He was 102.

Khandre, who was known for his decades of public service, died after experiencing severe breathing difficulties, as he had been suffering from age-related health issues, according to his family.

“My father passed away at around 10:50 pm on Friday. He had been ill for the last 15 days. His health was showing signs of improvement. So we were confident that he would be with us for many more days. That confidence has been dashed,” his son and former Karnataka minister, Ishwar Khandre, announced.

“He lived a fulfilling life for 102 years. Seeing that he was ill, thousands of people prayed for him. Various abbots also came here to meet him and talk to him. The entire Khandre family is eternally grateful to the fans who prayed and the abbots who enquired about their father's health,” he said.

The family has decided to hold the last rites for the late Congressman next to his wife’s grave in Balki on Saturday evening, Ishwar said.

More about Bheemanna’s work

Bheemanna established the Shantivardhaka Educational Institution in 1936, under which several schools and colleges were opened, providing quality education to the children of various areas bordering Maharashtra and Telangana. The institution has evolved into a prestigious organisation in Bidar.

His role was also crucial in empowering the Bidar Cooperative Sugar Factory and Mahatma Gandhi Sugar Factory in the district, especially to facilitate them getting the right prices.

Bheemanna also participated in the struggle against the Nizam's rule by leaving his home and monastery for the protection of the border area. The movement, like the ‘Rail Roko’ andolan, stands as an inspiration for modern-day activists.

Later, he entered politics as the first president of Bhalki Municipality. As an MLA, Legislative Council member and minister, he contributed to the development of the Bidar district. He is remembered as an influential leader in the social and cooperative sectors of the state.