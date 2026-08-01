Congress Ups The Ante On NEET Paper Leak Row; Launches 'Fact-Finding' Campaign Over Police Excesses In Bihar
Bihar Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathore said the campaign will make a "factual assessment" of the incidents during student protests in the state.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
Patna: The Congress party has launched a two-day fact-finding campaign regarding the alleged police action during student protests over the recent NEET paper leak in Bihar. Six teams constituted by the party will visit Patna, Jehanabad, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Purnia, and Siwan on August 1 and 2. These teams comprise Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and senior Congress leaders.
Rajesh Rathore, spokesperson for the Bihar Pradesh Congress, stated that the campaign aims to make a “factual assessment” of the incidents that occurred during the student protests, the police action taken, and the condition of the affected students.
According to a letter issued by the Congress, the fact-finding teams will meet the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of the respective districts. These teams will raise the issue of police action during the protests with the officials. Additionally, the teams will meet students and youths who were arrested, detained, or otherwise affected. Wherever possible, they will also meet students currently in jail. The teams will interact with the students' families to gather details about the entire incident and visit the locations where the police action took place.
These fact-finding teams will collect copies of FIRs, medical reports, videos, photographs, and other available evidence. They will also gather information on the sequence of events by speaking with eyewitnesses, lawyers, civil society representatives, public representatives, and concerned officials. During the inquiry, they will examine whether excessive force was used by the police and whether any student was wrongfully implicated or harassed.
Rathore said that each team will prepare a detailed report for its respective district and will cover the sequence of events, arrests, detentions, registered criminal cases, and alleged police excesses.
“The report will also include medical and legal documents, statements from eyewitnesses, and the team's recommendations,” he said.
According to Rathore, a consolidated 'Bihar Fact-Finding Report' will be prepared later by combining the reports from all six districts. This joint report will be made public through press conferences in Patna and New Delhi. He stated that different leaders have been assigned responsibilities across various districts.
Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram and MLA Abhishek Ranjan will participate in the proceedings in Jehanabad. In Patna, NSUI National In-charge Kanhaiya Kumar and Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu will lead the charge. In Bhagalpur, MP Mohammad Javed, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, MLA Kamrul Hoda, and Abdur Rahman will conduct an inquiry. Madan Mohan Jha, Supriya Shrinate, and Jayvardhan Singh have been assigned responsibility for Darbhanga.
MP Pappu Yadav, Ragini Nayak, and Manoj Biswas will be present in Purnia. Additionally, MP Manoj Ram, Vinod Jakhar, Imran Pratapgarhi, and Vikrant Bhuria will participate in Siwan. Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram stated that students were demanding improvements in the education system and measures to prevent NEET paper leaks. They were staging a peaceful protest to call for time-bound recruitment, timely declaration of exam results, and the implementation of a recruitment calendar.
Rajesh Ram, State President, Congress said that all students injured by gunfire should be given compensation of Rs 50 lakh. Furthermore, the state government must assume full responsibility for their medical treatment, education, and future, he said.
“The manner in which the students' peaceful protest was suppressed—from Delhi to Bihar—constitutes a grave violation of democratic values and human rights. The students had raised their demands in a completely peaceful and non-violent manner; yet, the use of force and firing against them is highly condemnable."
Ram stated that he personally met the student admitted to the hospital's ICU who had sustained a gunshot wound. According to him, the bullet passed through the student's knee, causing severe damage to the bone. He asserted that there must be an impartial inquiry into such incidents and strict action taken against those responsible. Additionally, the Congress will present its report before the relevant forums to secure justice for the affected students.
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