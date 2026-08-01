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Congress Ups The Ante On NEET Paper Leak Row; Launches 'Fact-Finding' Campaign Over Police Excesses In Bihar

Patna: The Congress party has launched a two-day fact-finding campaign regarding the alleged police action during student protests over the recent NEET paper leak in Bihar. Six teams constituted by the party will visit Patna, Jehanabad, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Purnia, and Siwan on August 1 and 2. These teams comprise Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and senior Congress leaders.

Rajesh Rathore, spokesperson for the Bihar Pradesh Congress, stated that the campaign aims to make a “factual assessment” of the incidents that occurred during the student protests, the police action taken, and the condition of the affected students.

According to a letter issued by the Congress, the fact-finding teams will meet the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of the respective districts. These teams will raise the issue of police action during the protests with the officials. Additionally, the teams will meet students and youths who were arrested, detained, or otherwise affected. Wherever possible, they will also meet students currently in jail. The teams will interact with the students' families to gather details about the entire incident and visit the locations where the police action took place.

Congress launches 'Fact-finding' campaign in Bihar (Congress)

These fact-finding teams will collect copies of FIRs, medical reports, videos, photographs, and other available evidence. They will also gather information on the sequence of events by speaking with eyewitnesses, lawyers, civil society representatives, public representatives, and concerned officials. During the inquiry, they will examine whether excessive force was used by the police and whether any student was wrongfully implicated or harassed.