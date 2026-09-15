Congress Upbeat Over Rajasthan Urban Local Body Poll Results, Sees Hope For 2028 Assembly Elections
The Congress won fewer municipal wards than the BJP, but the grand old party’s vote share was just 1 percent less than that of BJP.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is upbeat over the Rajasthan urban local body election results, in which the grand old party gave a tough fight to the ruling BJP and is seeing the outcome as a comeback indicator in the 2028 assembly elections.
In the urban local body poll results announced on Monday, the Congress won fewer municipal wards than the BJP, but the grand old party’s vote share went up from 31.5 percent to 34.2 percent, compared to previous elections, while the BJP vote share dropped from 39.6 percent to 35.1 percent. That is, the Congress vote share was just 1 percent less than the BJP.
Congress managers said their party would have done better but was impacted by the delimitation of municipal wards and the use of the old voter list in the urban local body elections. The managers further said that the local body election results were an indicator of the growing public dissatisfaction with the saffron party.
AICC secretary in charge of Rajasthan Chiranjeev Rao told ETV Bharat that the results of the urban local bodies are certainly very good news for us. It shows the Congress team is united on the ground and has the potential to defeat the BJP in the 2028 assembly elections, he added.
"We would have done better but for the delimitation of municipal wards and the use of the old voter list used in these elections. The fact that our vote share is just 1 percent less than the BJP shows that the voters have come back to us and reposed their trust in us. The voters have sent clear signals to the BJP to mend their ways and have red-flagged their style of functioning over the past two and a half years," said Chiranjeev Rao.
AICC secretary in charge of Rajasthan Rutvik Makwana said the ruling party deployed its full political and administrative might behind the urban local body polls, but the Congress still secured a clear majority in Bikaner, emerged as the largest party in Ajmer, and delivered a strong performance in several key areas including Pali and Jhalawar.
In Ajmer, Congress staged a comeback after 36 years by winning 37 out of 80 wards, while the Independents got 11 and BJP 32 wards.
In Pali, out of 65 seats, Congress won 29, Independents 15, and BJP 21 seats.
In Bikaner, out of 80 seats, Congress got 42, Independents 10, and BJP 27 seats.
In Jodhpur, out of 100 seats, Congress got 44, Independents 10, and BJP 44 seats.
In Bharatpur, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s home district, out of a total of 65 seats, Independents got 36, BJP 20, and Congress 7 seats.
In Scheduled Caste reserved wards, Congress won 542, while BJP won only 350. In SC women's wards, Congress won 261 wards while BJP got victory in only 186.
In Scheduled Tribe women's wards, Congress won 53 wards while BJP could win only 39 wards.
"This comeback by the Congress in areas considered strongholds of the BJP is a significant political message from these election results. The strong performance of Independents in areas like Bharatpur has also highlighted voter discontent at the local level. We thank every Congress leader and worker who contributed to the results," Makwana told ETV Bharat.
The Congress managers claimed that the party’s good show in the urban areas would now boost the workers in the rural local body elections like panchayat and zila parishad likely to be held in October.
"BJP's vote share lead over the 2019-21 period shrank from 8.12 percent to 0.94 percent. Among the winning councillors, too, Congress went up from 30.92 percent to 35.27 percent while the saffron party came down from 46.49 percent to 40.79 percent over the 2019-21 period. The data clearly shows that the BJp's mandate in Rajasthan has declined and the Congress party has performed better. As we have been doing well in the rural areas, the trend is likely to continue in the panchayat and zila parishad elections next month," Makwana said.
Congress managers claimed the ruling party was worried over continuous erosion of its public support base and was therefore trying to evade the panchayat elections by postponing the lottery for various categories of reservation for Panchayati Raj institutions that was scheduled to be held on September 17 and 18.
"On one hand, the BJP chants the slogan ‘one nation, one election’ and on the other, it can't even hold panchayat elections alongside civic ones. Concerned over public anger in the villages, the BJP is busy postponing even the process. Dates can be deferred to escape the people's mandate, but facing the people cannot be avoided," said Makwana.
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