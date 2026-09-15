ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Upbeat Over Rajasthan Urban Local Body Poll Results, Sees Hope For 2028 Assembly Elections

Women wait in a queue to cast votes during the second and final phase of the urban local body elections, at a polling station, in Ajmer district, Rajasthan, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Congress is upbeat over the Rajasthan urban local body election results, in which the grand old party gave a tough fight to the ruling BJP and is seeing the outcome as a comeback indicator in the 2028 assembly elections.

In the urban local body poll results announced on Monday, the Congress won fewer municipal wards than the BJP, but the grand old party’s vote share went up from 31.5 percent to 34.2 percent, compared to previous elections, while the BJP vote share dropped from 39.6 percent to 35.1 percent. That is, the Congress vote share was just 1 percent less than the BJP.

Congress managers said their party would have done better but was impacted by the delimitation of municipal wards and the use of the old voter list in the urban local body elections. The managers further said that the local body election results were an indicator of the growing public dissatisfaction with the saffron party.

AICC secretary in charge of Rajasthan Chiranjeev Rao told ETV Bharat that the results of the urban local bodies are certainly very good news for us. It shows the Congress team is united on the ground and has the potential to defeat the BJP in the 2028 assembly elections, he added.

"We would have done better but for the delimitation of municipal wards and the use of the old voter list used in these elections. The fact that our vote share is just 1 percent less than the BJP shows that the voters have come back to us and reposed their trust in us. The voters have sent clear signals to the BJP to mend their ways and have red-flagged their style of functioning over the past two and a half years," said Chiranjeev Rao.

AICC secretary in charge of Rajasthan Rutvik Makwana said the ruling party deployed its full political and administrative might behind the urban local body polls, but the Congress still secured a clear majority in Bikaner, emerged as the largest party in Ajmer, and delivered a strong performance in several key areas including Pali and Jhalawar.

In Ajmer, Congress staged a comeback after 36 years by winning 37 out of 80 wards, while the Independents got 11 and BJP 32 wards.

In Pali, out of 65 seats, Congress won 29, Independents 15, and BJP 21 seats.

In Bikaner, out of 80 seats, Congress got 42, Independents 10, and BJP 27 seats.