ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Upbeat Over High Polling Percentages In Assam, Kerala And Puducherry

New Delhi: The Congress is upbeat over the high polling percentages in Assam, Kerala and Union Territory (UT) Puducherry on April 9 and has dubbed the record voting as an indicator of change in the high-stakes assembly elections.

According to initial data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Assam and Puducherry surpassed their highest-ever polling percentages by recording 85.38 per cent and 89.83 per cent voting, respectively.

Previously, the highest polling percentages in Assam and Puducherry were 84.67 per cent in 2016 and 86.19 per cent in 2011, respectively. In Kerala, the polling percentage was 78.03 per cent, up from 74.06 per cent in 2021.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is fighting the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, while the Congress-led opposition bloc is contesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam. In Puducherry, the Congress-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance is pitted against the ruling NR Congress-BJP combine.

The 2026 assembly elections in the two states and the UT are important for the grand old party, which has been out of power in Assam and Kerala since 2016 and in Puducherry since 2021. Congress managers described the high voter turnouts in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry as an indicator of anti-incumbency against the sitting governments and a vote for the grand old party’s positive campaign, which flagged the path to development.

"No doubt, the high voting percentage is an indicator of public anger against the Himanta Biswa Sarma government in Assam. The good part is that voting percentages are high across all 126 assembly seats in the state. The NDA ignored the public over the past 10 years, and the voters liked our positive campaign listing the things we would do to take the state forward if voted to power," All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh told ETV Bharat.

He further said that projecting state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi as the chief ministerial face helped the grand old party, which had been working among the voters over the past five years in Assam. He also noted that the BJP's poaching of senior Congress leaders (former state unit chief Bhupen Borah and Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi) on the eve of the elections did not help the saffron party, which suffered from internal divisions.

Gaurav Gogoi represents the legacy of the former three-term chief minister and his late father, Tarun Gogoi, who played a crucial role in developing Assam between 2001 and 2016.