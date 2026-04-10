Congress Upbeat Over High Polling Percentages In Assam, Kerala And Puducherry
The grand old party managers dubbed the voting an indicator of anti-incumbency against sitting governments.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is upbeat over the high polling percentages in Assam, Kerala and Union Territory (UT) Puducherry on April 9 and has dubbed the record voting as an indicator of change in the high-stakes assembly elections.
According to initial data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Assam and Puducherry surpassed their highest-ever polling percentages by recording 85.38 per cent and 89.83 per cent voting, respectively.
Previously, the highest polling percentages in Assam and Puducherry were 84.67 per cent in 2016 and 86.19 per cent in 2011, respectively. In Kerala, the polling percentage was 78.03 per cent, up from 74.06 per cent in 2021.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is fighting the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, while the Congress-led opposition bloc is contesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam. In Puducherry, the Congress-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance is pitted against the ruling NR Congress-BJP combine.
The 2026 assembly elections in the two states and the UT are important for the grand old party, which has been out of power in Assam and Kerala since 2016 and in Puducherry since 2021. Congress managers described the high voter turnouts in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry as an indicator of anti-incumbency against the sitting governments and a vote for the grand old party’s positive campaign, which flagged the path to development.
"No doubt, the high voting percentage is an indicator of public anger against the Himanta Biswa Sarma government in Assam. The good part is that voting percentages are high across all 126 assembly seats in the state. The NDA ignored the public over the past 10 years, and the voters liked our positive campaign listing the things we would do to take the state forward if voted to power," All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh told ETV Bharat.
He further said that projecting state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi as the chief ministerial face helped the grand old party, which had been working among the voters over the past five years in Assam. He also noted that the BJP's poaching of senior Congress leaders (former state unit chief Bhupen Borah and Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi) on the eve of the elections did not help the saffron party, which suffered from internal divisions.
Gaurav Gogoi represents the legacy of the former three-term chief minister and his late father, Tarun Gogoi, who played a crucial role in developing Assam between 2001 and 2016.
"Certainly, projecting Gaurav Gogoi as our chief ministerial face helped the party. He was able to forge a strong opposition against the NDA. The chief minister tried to defame Gaurav through false charges, but that did not work," said Singh.
In the 2021 Assam polls, the Congress won 29 out of the 126 seats. The situation in Kerala was different, where the Congress did not project a chief ministerial face but banked on the concept of collective leadership.
"Higher voter turnout is certainly an indicator of anti-incumbency against the LDF government that has ruled Kerala since 2016, but has ignored the voters. Our collective leadership, selection of good candidates and a positive campaign, which flagged social welfare promises, attracted the voters. The UDF is certain to form the next government," AICC secretary in charge of Kerala, PV Mohan, said.
The UDF had won 40 out of the total 140 seats in the 2021 Kerala polls. In Puducherry, where the Congress projected Lok Sabha MP V Vaithilingam as its chief ministerial face, the party managers described the high voter turnout as a mandate against the ruling NR Congress-BJP government.
"The numbers are looking good, and we hope to form the government. The one big issue going in our favour is the promise of statehood, which the ruling alliance had assured but never delivered. Besides, the voters were fed up with government corruption and the NR Congress siding with the BJP. Our social welfare guarantees too seemed to have attracted the voters who wanted a pro-people administration," AICC secretary in charge of Puducherry, Anjali Nimbalkar, said.
She noted that most of the seats in the UT recorded over 85 per cent polling, with Mahe getting the lowest at 77 per cent, which was in itself a good voting percentage. The Congress-DMK had won 8 out of 30 seats together in the 2021 Puducherry polls. The result for the two states and the UT on May 4 is going to be a long wait for the Congress managers.
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