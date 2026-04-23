ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Upbeat Over High Polling Percentage In Tamil Nadu, Terms It 'Good For Democracy' In West Bengal

New Delhi: Upbeat over the high voting percentage in Tamil Nadu, Congress' strategists claimed that the better voter turnout will work in favour of the ruling DMK-led alliance.

The party's strategists are also upbeat over record high voting in West Bengal phase 1 elections but were guarded in their response saying the trend could either be due to welfare schemes of the ruling TMC or due to polarisation of the electorate. In both the states, the Congress strategists noted that the impact of the controversial summary intensive revision (SIR) of the voter list was visible but cited different reasons for the same.

All 234 Assembly seats went to polls in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. As per initial reports, the polling percentage till 5 pm was around 80 per cent and the number was bound to go up in the final estimate. In the 2021 elections, Tamil Nadu's voter turnout was 73.63 per cent.

The Congress contested on 28 seats as part of the DMK-led alliance that saw 21 parties come together for the first time in the southern state. The grand old party's managers said the high polling percentage was a 'pro-government vote'. “This is a vote in favour of the DMK-led government, its welfare schemes and the promises the alliance made for another term. The gathering of 21 parties under the alliance reflected the mood of the voters. The secular alliance will form the next government,” AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.

The AICC functionary further said the high voting percentage in Tamil Nadu was due to controversial SIR that had been opposed by the ruling alliance as it led to removal of around 97 lakh names from the voter list. “The impact of SIR is there. Due to the exercise, the rolls were cleaned up. Hence, a higher voting percentage. However, the 2026 polling should not be compared to 2021 data as the rolls were different then,” said Chodankar.

Even as the AICC functionary claimed the ruling DMK-led alliance was headed for a second term, he said making an assessment whether the AIADMK-BJP combine or the debutante TVK led by actor turned politician Vijay was a bit difficult on the polling day.