Congress Upbeat Over High Phase 1 Polling In Bihar, Focuses Aggressively On Phase 2

New Delhi: The Congress is upbeat over record 64 per cent polling in Bihar phase 1 elections. The party said the outcome of the polls will be in favour of the INDIA bloc.

According to Congress insiders, the INDIA Bloc had an advantage over the NDA in over 70 of the 121 seats that went to polls on phase 1. They further noted that the Opposition had done well in the similar phase 1 seats in the previous 2020 Assembly elections.

However, the grand old party insiders acknowledged that the phase 2 seats, where polling will be held on November 11, will be a real challenge for the Opposition grouping. The insiders said the bloc had started rolling out an aggressive campaign strategy to counter the ruling NDA and would deploy its top leadership including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take on the NDA.

According to Congress insiders, strong anti-incumbency played out against the NDA in phase 1 seats besides the fact that the Opposition’s social welfare promises caught the attention of the voters while the controversial SIR or the alleged vote theft put them off.

Further, the bloc declaring RJD’s Tejaswi Yadav as its chief ministerial face and the reluctance of the BJP to back JD-U leader and chief minister Nitish Kumar in a similar manner also went in favour of the INDIA Bloc, they said.

“The phase 1 polling was very encouraging for the Opposition which will have an edge in over 70 seats. The youth were miffed over the SIR which disenfranchised lakhs of voters. Our focus on jobs, education and health attracted the voters. The NDA tried to win over the women voters through Rs 10,000 direct transfers but not all women benefited from the scheme. Finally, announcing a chief ministerial face helped the Opposition as the BJP was reluctant to project Chief Minister Nitish Kumar this time,” AICC secretary in charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.